Apple’s ‘Far Out’ launch event September 7 taps iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8





Apple has set a date for the debut of its latest iPhone. The new device, slated to be called the iPhone 14, will feature an always-on display and will be unveiled on September 7th at 10am PT. The tech giant invited the press to his Apple Park headquarters in California for the event. However, Apple.com and other streaming services will also offer live streams.

As usual, Apple didn’t say much about upcoming iPhone events in the invitation. The invitation appears to have the Apple logo set in the night sky, hinting at possible camera improvements and satellite emergency calls rumored last year. This image looks like what James could see with his Webb Space Telescope. That stunning photo has already begun to change the way we look at the universe since it was first released earlier this summer. In its announcement, Apple included the words “Far out” in a teaser.

Read more: How to watch the official September 7th Apple ‘Far Out’ iPhone launch event

In addition to the iPhone 14, Apple could also use the event to announce the Apple Watch Series 8.

Both devices’ new features could set them apart from Samsung and other device makers in what is expected to be a tougher competition this year. People are holding back on buying technology, leading to a surprising drop in sales reports from chip maker Intel and a sudden lack of advertising business for Google parent Alphabet and Facebook parent Meta. And they are not alone.

Our overall confidence in the economy is bottoming out thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and continued inflation and looming recession. A University of Michigan study found that consumer sentiment is at its lowest level in at least 70 years.

That means Apple will have to fight harder to win over new iPhone owners. Samsung made Apple’s job a little easier by unveiling its flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 earlier this month at $1,800 and his $1,000 standard prices, respectively. We also increased the price of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro by $30 each.

Apple isn’t worried so far. Over the past few years, Apple has posted its biggest revenue and profit each holiday shopping season due to the popularity of iPhone 13 in 2021 and iPhone 12 in 2020. I think the reason people keep choosing the iPhone is the software. But he also said 5G, the ultra-fast wireless technology Apple began using two years ago, is likely driving even more people to upgrade.

Speaking to investors on a conference call last month, he said, “5G has been a catalyst. And as 5G expands, “I think there’s reason to be optimistic,” he said.

The iPhone is the main product we’ll see at Apple’s event this year, and it’s probably the one most people will be eyeing, but expect the company to show off other devices. This includes new Mac computers and new iPads with the same chip.

