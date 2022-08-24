Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review





Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone from Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Electronics | via Reuters

For the past two weeks, I’ve been testing Samsung’s new $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone, which launches on August 26th. This is the first time I’ve used a phone that opens up to reveal a screen the size of a small tablet. And I am impressed.

I usually use the iPhone 13 mini, but there are a lot of things you can do with a phone like this. For example, you can run multiple apps side by side. You can sit outdoors and watch TV on a bigger screen than you normally have in your pocket.

Battery life is great, the upgraded camera is sharp, and a new app taskbar at the bottom of the screen makes it easy to launch your favorite apps with a quick tap.

Still, I’m not impressed enough to justify the $1,800 price tag. The Z Fold 4’s improvements are minor compared to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. It’s fun to use, but I still doubt the Z Fold 4 will ever become “mainstream” for folding devices.

Here are three things I learned from trying out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

A big display is a game changer

The most common complaint I encountered before using the Z Fold for the first time was that the center crease was noticeable and distracting. Comparing the Z Fold 4 with its predecessor, the Z Fold 3, the creases appear to be less noticeable. When I was watching Bravo on the YouTube TV app, I totally forgot I was watching it on my flip phone.

The screen is also super bright. I was able to watch TV outside on a sunny day and my pictures weren’t blown away by the sun. I also read e-books and news articles on the beach.

I also like that the external screen is a little wider than last year’s model. It gives you more room to type and feels like using a regular phone rather than a slim phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Multi Active Window.

Sophia Pitt

The most useful feature is the ability to open multiple browser tabs at once on the 7.6-inch screen. In other words, you could navigate between different websites just like you would on your computer, just by tapping different tabs.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also the first device to feature Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen devices. It makes multitasking with his three apps open at the same time a lot easier. In the picture above you can see the browser, YouTube TV and Photo Gallery open. However, you can do it with three apps. I love that you can save them to a home screen shortcut and bring them back to their original location with one tap.

Some apps are not automatically optimized to use the larger internal screen. For example, take another app that I use frequently, Instagram. By default it has a large horizontal border. Thankfully, Samsung has an option in Settings to force apps to use the entire display, even if they’re not optimized. it works. You just need to know where to look.

Instagram on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Sophia Pitt

The camera is on par with the iPhone 13 Pro Max

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has three rear cameras, including an upgraded 50-megapixel wide lens and a 30x zoom lens. The larger lens size means the camera captures 23% more light than his Fold 3, and the increased megapixels translate to sharper photos.

I compared the Z Fold 4 with Apple’s high-end iPhone 13 Pro Max. Both are great for photography. Details seemed to be captured better on the Z Fold 4, but colors were more accurate on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Photos of roses taken with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Sophia Pitt

For example, take this shot of roses. iPhone 13 Pro Max renders true-to-life colors with greater detail and accuracy. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 takes photos with a bit of natural blur around the roses that some people like.

Landscape shot taken with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Sophia Pitt

In this landscape shot, you can see that the colors captured by the Z Fold 4 aren’t very accurate. They look more saturated. However, you can get some detail from the darker areas of the Z Fold 4’s image.

One thing I miss using the Z Fold 4 is the iPhone camera roll indexing feature. I love that the camera role lets you search for text in images. This works great on the iPhone, but not on the Galaxy Z Fold.

All-day battery life

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Sophia Pitt

I used the Galaxy Z Fold 4 all day for streaming, emailing, reading e-books, and gaming, and managed to stay on charge until bedtime. But keep in mind that battery life will vary depending on how often you use the large internal display versus the small internal display. Primarily using an external screen can significantly increase battery life.

The Z Fold 4 comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable, but no wall plug, despite the $1,800 price tag. Most cell phone makers do this now under the premise that it saves waste since most people likely already have a charger at home. requires a charger of at least 25 watts, so I believe it comes with a charging brick. Also supports wireless charging.

should you buy it?

Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone from Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Electronics | via Reuters

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 feels like a flex. After a few initial ‘oh, oh’s,’ they all said the phone wouldn’t pull them away from their iPhones.

1,800 yen is a lot of money. I think it’s cool that you can fold your phone in half, but it’s not cool enough to justify the price. Even if you buy an Android phone, you still have enough balance to buy a tablet.

However, if you want a tablet and phone all in one, this might be all you need. It’s especially useful if you’re a frequent traveler and want to reduce the number of devices you carry.

