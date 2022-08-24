Best Buy Offers Free Digital Games on Xbox Series S





Best Buy is currently running a promotion in the US where you can receive a free digital game with the purchase of an Xbox Series S.

The console is priced at $299.99 and has a choice of eligible games, so you can’t pick *any* Xbox game to go along with it. However, there are very attractive options.

From now until August 28th, the great Xbox Series S comes with free digital games including blockbusters like Elden Ring, Madden NFL 23 and Call of Duty Vanguard.

To get your free game, click on the bottom right corner of the store page.[スペシャル オファー]Find the section and select Free Digital Games for Xbox Series S. This deal is valid until August 28th. You can do it.

Here’s the full list of eligible titles:

Madden NFL 23 Elden Ring LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Forza Horizon 5 Halo Infinite The Quarry Call of Duty Vanguard Assassins Creed Valhalla Cyberpunk 2077 Tiny Tinas Wonderlands Grand Theft Auto V Far Cry 6 Riders Republic NBA 2K22 Resident Evil Village Mortal Kombat 11 Rare Replay Minecraft FIFA 22 Capcom Fighting Collection MLB The Show 22 Cuphead Just Dance 2022 NHL 22 Rabbids: Party of Legends

Some publishers have increased the price of the game to $69.99 for the current console generation iteration. That’s why games like Madden NFL 23 are perfect for free games. It’s also the latest installment in the franchise, so if you want something completely new to play, Madden NFL 23 is the way to go. This is especially true considering that NHL 22 and FIFA 22 are priced the same. They’re last year’s entries for their respective franchises, so unless you’re a big hockey or soccer fan, you’d better avoid this year’s entries.

My personal recommendation is Elden Ring, a strong contender on many Game of the Year lists. A great open-world action game from From Software, developers of the Dark Souls series. With the full $60 price tag still going on in most places, picking it up as a free game is a good idea.

The Quarry is also a good choice if you want a teenage slash horror game. Several other great games are offered, including Assassins Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Far Cry 6, and Tiny Tinas Wonderlands. However, these games are often sold at other retailers or the Microsoft Store, so we recommend using free game picks on titles that won’t drop in price anytime soon.

One of the best perks of the Xbox Series S is Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription gaming service. For up to $15/month, you get access to an incredible variety of games, including all first-party exclusive titles on Xbox such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 (as well as Minecraft and Rare Replay). These two are available in the Best Buys bundle, but we highly recommend skipping them as a selection of free games rather than subscribing to Game Pass and downloading them from there.

If you’re having trouble finding a PS5 or Xbox Series X and can live without 4K games and physical disc drives, the Xbox Series S is a great alternative that’s relatively easy to get. You can play almost all of the hottest and latest games. Xbox Game Pass only sweetens the deal if you choose to subscribe.

