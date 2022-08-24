Cover Screen OS makes Z Flips front display better or worse





The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a great product that folds up small, bolstered by a front display that’s too small.It’s hard to do much with a 1.9-inch screen. It’s still just a small window that can show notifications and certain widgets, nothing more. Available for Galaxy Z Flip 3 and got a recent update to support Flip 4. It works, but it’s also terrible for reasons beyond the developer’s control.

To IJP’s credit, the app does a great job of walking you through the somewhat complicated setup process where you have to give a lot of permissions, and it integrates well with Samsung’s existing launcher for cover screens. Rather than overwriting everything, they coexist peacefully by essentially layering a new set of swipe gesture controls on the right edge of the screen. You can access additional quick settings controls such as good night mode, and access media playback controls directly from the home screen. In the meantime, all of Samsung’s stock features like widgets and Samsung Pay are at your disposal.

You can access a complete app drawer on your phone’s cover screen. Instagram was never meant to be used in this way.

Cover screen OS also allows you to access the full app drawer and launch full apps on the cover screen itself. Should I be looking at Instagram posts through a tiny 1.9-inch letterbox-sized window? Absolutely not. But you can do it.

Many more useful features are behind the paywall, such as the ability to open full notifications on the cover screen and type responses on the full QWERTY keyboard. In fact, the free version actually removes the ability to dictate responses to text supported by Samsung’s stock OS, so we recommend you go ahead and pay for the app. You can pay $1.99 per month or $14.99 per year to unlock all features. Fun fact: The cover screen itself allows you to choose a plan and process payments through the Google Play Store. What about on-brand?

It’s a pain to use most apps on small displays

The fact that this app exists underscores that people want to do more with the Z Flips cover screen than the current design allows. There’s a reason Samsung doesn’t allow this level of interaction in the first place. But Cover Screen OS is the perfect software if you want to do more than read notifications without unfolding your phone. It picks up where Samsung left off, and Samsung left much of what you can do with your cover screen. Hopefully Z Flip 5 takes a page of him out of the Motorolas book and gives us a bigger canvas.

