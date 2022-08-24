Amazon adds voice games to popular games with Alexa Game Control TechCrunch





Amazon has announced the launch of Alexa Game Control, which allows gamers to play games using their voice. Dead Island 2 will be the first game to be compatible with Alexa Game Control, with others to follow. Gamers can now yell at zombies!

Alexa Game Control provides a hands-free option for users to easily game. In addition, game developers will also have new tools they can use for more interactive gaming experiences.

It’s currently in private beta and initially only available in North America, with no word on when it will be available in other countries. Amazon did not immediately answer our questions.

To use Alexa Game Control, players must have a free basic Amazon or Prime account. It can be accessed using Push-to-Talk, which requires holding a button or key to activate the microphone, or Voice Activity, a hands-free feature that automatically detects when the user starts speaking. You also don’t have to speak to Alexa to initiate commands, he said, Amazon said.

Alexa Game Control is built on the same technology that powers Alexa Voice AI. Players can also access Alexa features such as controlling his smart home devices, setting timers, and checking the weather.

Users don’t need an Echo device to use Alexa Game Control. Works with any microphone or headset connected to your PC or console. However, according to his website on Amazon, it’s only compatible with Xbox and PC at the moment.

Dead Island 2 launches on February 3, 2023 for Xbox, PlayStation 4 and 5, PC, and Stadia, so hopefully Alexa Game Control will be available on other devices as well.

Amazon previously released the Alexa Skills Kit (ASK) for developers to create games for Alexa. This allows you to design games with integrated voice for Alexa-enabled devices with screens, such as the Amazon Echo Show, Fire TV, and other devices from various manufacturers.

With the release of Alexa Game Control, Amazon seems to want its technology to become more popular.

Voice recognition technology is nothing new to video games. In 1998, Nintendo released Hey You, Pikachu!, featuring a limited number of pre-programmed voice commands. The game also comes with a microphone accessory so you can interact with your Pokémon.

In 2011, Microsoft updated the Xbox 360 to give users voice recognition when the Xbox was paired with a Kinect. Seven years later, the company allowed users to control their Xbox from Alexa and Cortana.

Four years ago, the Razers gaming platform integrated Amazons Alexa voice control.

There are many video games that take advantage of the human voice, by recognizing sounds through a microphone and by recognizing specific words and phrases that a player can say to control elements of the game (see what we did there). please refer to).

For example, the strategy adventure game There Came an Echo uses a voice recognition system that allows players to use custom words for commands. Games like The Broken Seal and In Verbis Virtus let you cast spells with your voice.

However, speech recognition has drawbacks such as misunderstandings, lack of accuracy, inability to recognize accents, and background noise interference. Alexa has been associated with some of these issues before, so the authenticity of Alexa games needs to be verified. becomes the control.

