Apples Far out iPhone 14 event will take place on September 7th





Apple’s next product launch event will take place on September 7, the company announced in an invitation sent out to journalists today. At the show, Apple will unveil details of its upcoming iPhone and Apple Watch.

The invitation, with the tagline Far Out, is for an in-person event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apples Cupertino campus, marking the first major product launch event to take place in a theater since the start of the pandemic. (Apple hosted the event in person at his WWDC keynote this year, but it took place outdoors.) The company will also be streaming the Sept. 7 event online.

Here is the invitation sent to the journalist. Image: Jay Peters / The Verge

The iPhone 14 lineup is likely to be the main attraction. Apple is rumored to introduce four of his models. 6.1 inch iPhone 14. A new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 (probably with a Plus or Max tag). 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro. And a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max. Yes, that means Apple likely won’t release a new Mini phone, disappointing dozens of us in the iPhone Mini fan club.

The biggest upgrade could come to the Pro line. Perhaps the biggest change is rumored to do away with the infamous notch in favor of a hole-punch selfie camera and a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID.Apple is also expected to add an always-on mode for displays exclusive to Pro phones. This could lead to iOS 16’s new lock screen widgets appearing even when you click the screen off.And for the first time, Apple could make its next A-series chip a Pro-only option. I have. As for cameras, the Pro’s main camera is expected to get a major boost to a 48-megapixel sensor, and all four of his iPhone 14 models are rumored to feature autofocus-enabled front-facing cameras. I’m here.

The intriguing Far out tagline could also hint at a few other improvements. Maybe the iPhone’s telephoto camera gets an update? Or is it some sort of satellite connection that has been rumored for a long time? Also, a short video tweeted by Apple’s senior vice president of marketing Greg Joswiak leans toward the star motif and hints at the addition of an astrophotography feature. There is a possibility that

Three new Apple Watches could also debut at the event. The Apple Watch Series 8 is rumored to be similar to the Series 7, but with the addition of a body temperature sensor. A revamped Apple Watch SE is reportedly in the works with the same body as the current model, with a faster chip. It reportedly has a bigger screen and possibly longer battery life.

The company is also rumored to be working on new AirPods Pros and iPads, and Apple says a new Mac Pro is already in the hopper as well, so any chances of them being revealed at this next event are unlikely. There will always be. Keep it pinned on The Verge as we cover everything that comes out of the show.

