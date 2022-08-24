First of 7 special editions





The 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown is the first of seven “Last Call” Special Edition models. Features black and red stripes and interior decor inspired by the 2016 Dodge Shakedown Challenger concept car. The 1000 Shakedown Edition-only 485-horsepower R/T Scat Pack and its widebody twin could cost between $55,000 and $65,000 when orders open this fall.

You may have heard that Dodge is saying goodbye to the current generation Challenger and Charger after model year 2023. The automaker also announced that Dodge will say goodbye to his beloved muscle car with his seven “Last Call” special editions, the first in his Challenger Shakedown for 2023.

The new Challenger Shakedown is inspired by the concept car of the same name that appeared at the 2016 SEMA show. While the concept was a 1971 Challenger retrofitted with then-new 2017 model year parts, the 2023 Shakedown incorporates mostly exterior and interior styling bits. It contains a set of stripes that run the length of the car, consisting of one black line and one red line. All examples also have red ‘392’ fender badges, red Brembo brake his calipers, and unique spoiler graphics.

Inside, the Shakedown Edition features black nappa leather seats with microsuede accents and red contrast stitching. Red stitching also extends to the steering wheel and dashboard, where you’ll also find the ‘Shakedown’ badge. The interior is also adorned with Demon Red seat belts.

Similarly, all Shakedown models feature carbon fiber and microsuede interior trim, Technology Package (adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, rain-sensing windshield wipers) and Plus Package (steering wheel and power-adjustable steering column). It includes options such as ), more.

Not only does the 2023 Challenger Shakedown have a unique look, Dodge says it plans to manufacture only 1000 total examples. This includes 500 copies of Challenger R/T Scat Pack Base and 500 copies of R/T Scat Pack Widebody. Both variants will only be sold with his 485-horsepower 6.4-liter V-8 and either a six-speed manual or his eight-speed automatic transmission.

Dodge has not announced pricing for the 2023 Challenger Shakedown, but the company says that information will be released along with specific dealer allocations when orders open this fall. With all the options included in the Shakedown Edition, the 2022 Challenger R/T Scat Pack starts at around $52,000, with a similarly equipped widebody variant adding around $10,000 more. I bet the 2023 shakedown will start thousands of dollars higher than both.

