Game studios say publishers took advantage of them to win diversity funds and store money





Upcoming adventure title A Space for the Unbound has been postponed indefinitely after Toge Productions and Mojiken Studio allege that publisher PQube Games took advantage of the studio for financial gain. I posted a joint statement on my account. Some of them are:

Earlier this year, PQube Games, the UK-based publisher that signed on to console publishing of A Space For The Unbound in the western region, had done certain things that made them feel manipulated and exploited. discovered. terminate the contract with them.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020, PQube Games used its status and heritage as an Indonesian developer to acquire a diversity fund from the well-known console platform. The Diversity Fund is a grant aimed at helping underrepresented game developers, especially during the pandemic. However, instead of providing these funds to developers as the grant was intended, PQube Games intentionally withheld information about the grant and used it as leverage for their own commercial gain.

Toge Productions and Mojiken Studio allege that PQube Games hid the facts about the subsidy, added it as a minimum collectible guarantee, and used it to negotiate an increased revenue share. According to a statement, the studio only learned of this in March 2022, and as such, it is clear that he cannot trust PQube Games or continue working with them.

PQube responded with a statement denying the allegations, denying its role as a publisher despite its history of delays and difficulties and attempts by Toge Productions to unilaterally enforce unreasonable revision terms to our agreement. said that he had fulfilled

We have honored all our obligations in our publishing agreements and have supported Toge Productions at every stage of product development, during delays and difficulties. This support includes funding grants plus more to support development, porting, and marketing. For some time, Toge Productions has attempted to unilaterally enforce unfair amendments to our contract, but as a result of their failure to do so, and to PQubes’ great efforts to respond to this, Nonetheless, we regret that we have attempted to address the issue in this manner.

A Space for the Unbound is a slice-of-life game about a boy and girl dealing with anxiety, depression and a cocktail of supernatural forces set in rural Indonesia in the late 1990s. High school sweethearts Atma and Raya adventure through beautiful pixel art scenes.

The game was originally set to release on Steam, Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. It’s unclear when or if the game will be released, as publishers and developers are entering into this conflict.

