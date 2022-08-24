Apple to debut iPhone 14 on September 7 – TechCrunch





Apple has withdrawn its invitation to its annual iPhone launch event. A big event is set for his September 7th. This is an unusual Wednesday announcement for the company, likely due to his Labor Day holiday on the 5th. The news confirms earlier reports for dates other than Tuesday.

Following the trend set by the summer’s WWDC, the event will be held directly at the company’s Cupertino headquarters. It will be the first time these events return to the Steve Jobs Theater after previous events have been held in large outdoor settings (I got sunburnt to prove it). The show begins at 10am PT. TechCrunch will be live and will keep you up to date.

According to recent rumors, the iPhone 14 is set to be the centerpiece, bringing a faster chip and improved cameras. Four models in all are expected, including the larger iPhone Plus (or Max, depending on the source). Apple Watch Series 8 is also highly anticipated at the big show, with an updated Watch SE and a brand-new Pro model for more rugged outdoor users. The AirPods Pro are past their deadline for updates, and the timing is certainly right to announce them in time for the holidays. perhaps.

Software will almost certainly be part of the big show, too. Expect public versions of the company’s various operating systems to be released around that time, with the exception of iPadOS.

This morning’s invitation features what appears to be a galaxy in the shape of the Apple logo and the words “Far Out.” Bet on the meaning here. A galaxy of products? Space-themed AR? The long-awaited debut of the Apple Galaxy S23+ (sorry)?

Either way, it’s shaping up to be a complete show.

