Using ML to promote participation in maternal and child health programs in India





Posted by Aparna Taneja (Software Engineer) and Milind Tambe (Principal Scientist, Google Research, India Research Lab)

The proliferation of mobile phones has enabled nonprofits to deliver timely and important health information to their beneficiaries. Sophisticated applications on smartphones enable richer multimedia content and two-way communication between beneficiaries and health coaches, while simpler text and voice message services are not supported by large communities, It is especially effective in disseminating information to underserved communities with limited access to information and smartphones. His ARMMAN1, a non-profit organization doing just that, is based in India with a mission to improve maternal and child health in underserved communities.

Overview of Armman

One of the programs they run is mmitra. It uses automated voice messages to deliver timely preventative care information to pregnant and postnatal mothers during pregnancy and for the first year after childbirth. These messages are adjusted according to the beneficiary’s gestational age. Hearing these messages on a regular basis is associated with behavioral changes, such as 17% more infants triple their birth weight at the end of the year and 36% more women aware of the importance of taking iron supplements. and have been shown to be highly correlated with improved health outcomes. .

However, the main challenge ARMMAN faced was that about 40% of women gradually dropped out of the programme. It is possible to mitigate this by doing a live service call to the women to explain the benefits of listening to their messages, but due to limited support staff it is not possible to call all low listeners in the program. is infeasible. service call.

A field study on deploying Restless Multi-Armed Bandits: Helping nonprofits improve maternal and child health, published at AAAI 2022, used historical data from NGOs to determine which beneficiaries would benefit most. describes an ML-based solution to predict from a service call. We address the challenges associated with large-scale real-world deployment of such systems and demonstrate the utility of deploying this model in a real-world study involving over 23,000 participants. The model showed a 30% increase in listenership for him compared to the current standard of care group.

Background We model this resource optimization problem using the Restless Multi-Armed Bandit (RMAB), a well-studied application to such problems in a myriad of domains, including healthcare. increase. The RMAB consists of n arms, with each arm (representing a beneficiary) associated with a two-state Markov decision process (MDP). Each MDP has two states (good or bad; good corresponds to high listener counts in the previous week), two actions (corresponds to whether the beneficiary was selected to receive a service call) modeled as a problem. In addition, each MDP has an associated reward function (i.e., accumulated reward at a given state and action) and a There is a transition function that describes the probability of moving from one state to the next. It depends only on the previous state and the action taken on that arm at that time step. The term restless indicates that all arms can change state regardless of the action.

A beneficiary state may transition from good (high engagement) to bad (low engagement) with examples of passive and active transition probabilities shown in the transition matrix.

Developing the Model Finally, the RMAB problem is the total number of n arms that need to act (i.e., choose to receive a service call) on the k arms in order to maximize the reward (engagement in the program). Given an arm, it can be modeled at arbitrary time steps.

Therefore, the probability of transitioning from one state to another (active probability) or not receiving a service call (passive probability) is an important underlying model parameter for solving the above optimizations. To estimate these parameters, we use beneficiary demographic data collected by the NGO at enrollment, such as age, income, education, and number of children, as well as historical listener data. NGO data privacy standards (details below).

However, due to the limited volume of service calls, the data corresponding to incoming service calls is also limited. To mitigate this, we use clustering techniques to learn from collective observations of beneficiaries in clusters, allowing us to overcome the challenge of limited samples for each individual beneficiary.

In particular, we perform clustering on listenership behavior and compute mappings from demographic features to each cluster.

Clustering of historical listener data reveals clusters with similarly behaving beneficiaries. We then infer a mapping from demographic features to clusters.

This mapping is useful. Because when new beneficiaries are enrolled, we only have access to their demographic information and we know nothing about their listening patterns because they haven’t had a chance to listen yet. The mapping can be used to infer the migration probabilities of new beneficiaries enrolling in the system.

Several qualitative and quantitative metrics are used to infer the optimal set of clusters, and different combinations of training data (demographic features only, features and passive probabilities, features and all probabilities, passive probabilities only) to achieve the most meaningful clusters. Representative of the underlying data distribution, with small variance in individual cluster sizes.

Comparison of passive transition probabilities obtained from different clustering methods for cluster numbers s = 20 (red points) and 40 (green points) using the ground truth passive transition probabilities (blue points). Clustering based on features + passive probabilities (PPF) captures more distinct beneficiary behaviors across the probability space.

Clustering has the additional benefit of reducing computational costs for NGOs with limited resources, as the optimization needs to be solved at the cluster level rather than at the individual level. Finally, since RMAB is known to be difficult in P-space, we choose to use the general Whittle index approach to solve the optimization.

Results We evaluated the model in a real-world study of approximately 23,000 beneficiaries divided into three groups: the current standard of care (CSOC) group, the ’round robin’ (RR) group, and the RMAB group. did. CSOC Group beneficiaries follow the original standard of care without NGO-initiated service calls. The RR group represents a scenario in which an NGO frequently conducts service calls using a systematically set sequence. Available resources (this is the approach used by the NGO in this particular case, but the approach may vary from NGO to NGO). The RMAB group receives service calls predicted by the RMAB model. All three groups of beneficiaries continue to receive automated voice messages regardless of the service call.

The distribution of clusters selected for service calls by RMAB and RR in week 1 (left) and week 2 (right) are very different. RMAB is very strategic in that it selects only a small number of clusters (high in blue and low in red) that have a promising chance of success, whereas RR does not exhibit such a strategic choice.

At the end of 7 weeks, RMAB-based service calls produced the greatest (and statistically significant) reduction in cumulative engagement drop (32%) compared to the CSOC group.

The plot shows that the decline in cumulative engagement was prevented compared to the control group. RMAB vs CSOC RR vs CSOC RMAB vs RR % Reduction in Cumulative Engagement Loss 32.0% 5.2% 28.3% p-value 0.044 0.740 0.098

Ethical considerations An NGO’s ethics committee reviewed the study. At each stage of the program, we have taken significant steps to ensure that participant consent is understood and recorded in the community’s chosen language. Data control is in the hands of NGOs, and only NGOs are allowed to share data. Code will be published soon. The pipeline only uses anonymized data and no personally identifiable information (PII) is available in the model. Sensitive data such as caste, religion, etc. are not collected by his ARMMAN of mmitra. Therefore, to ensure the fairness of the model, we worked with public health and field experts to ensure that other indicators of socioeconomic status were measured and appropriately assessed as shown below. .

Distribution of best education received across cohorts receiving service calls compared to total population (top) and monthly family income in Indian Rupees (bottom).

The percentage of beneficiaries who received live service calls within each income bracket roughly matched the percentage of the overall population. However, differences are seen in the low-income category, where the RMAB model favors low-income beneficiaries and beneficiaries with no formal education. Finally, ARMMAN’s domain experts have been heavily involved in the development and testing of this system, providing ongoing input and oversight in data interpretation, data consumption, and model design.

Conclusion After extensive testing, the NGO is now implementing the system for scheduling weekly service calls. We hope this paves the way for the further deployment of ML algorithms for social impact in partnerships with non-profits serving people who have so far not benefited significantly from ML. This work was also featured on Google for India 2021.

Acknowledgments This work is part of the AI ​​for Social Good initiative and was led by Google Research in India. Thanks to ARMMAN, Google Research India, Google.org and all university collaborators: Aparna Hegde, Neha Madhiwalla, Suresh Chaudhary, Aditya Mate, Lovish Madaan, Shresth Verma, Gargi Singh, Divy Thakkar.

1 ARMMAN has multiple programs that provide preventive care information to help women seek care during pregnancy and infancy, and training health care workers for the timely detection and management of high-risk conditions. and running supporting programs. ↩

