5 Unseen Superpowers of Google Contacts on Android





Quick: What are the most exciting apps on your Android smartphone right now?

Just a hunch here, but I swear Google Contacts probably wasn’t your answer. And why? A virtual Rolodex on your phone is as exhilarating as a trip to the endodontist. Moreover, it seems that there is nothing to celebrate, since our mobile his device has been equipped with a system for managing contacts since prehistoric times.

However, Android’s current Contacts settings are more than just a place to dump names and numbers. The Google Contacts app has some really useful advanced options. These options make your life easier and your phone more intelligent. And all you have to do is dig them up and use them.

Before we dive in, one important caveat. All of these tips revolve around the Google Contacts app, his default Android contacts app on his Pixel smartphones and certain other devices from Google. If you have his Android phone from Samsung or any other device where the manufacturer has replaced Google Contacts with their own inferior alternatives, I highly recommend taking a moment to switch yourself.

Not only does it give you access to all the tricks we’re about to explore, but it keeps your contacts in sync with your existing Google account for easy access from your computer or other Androids. Devices that will sign in in the future without requiring manual transfer or meaningful work, regardless of who created them.

cool? cool. let’s start:

Google Contacts Tip #1: Advanced Group Juggling

One of the most underrated possibilities of the Google Contacts app on Android is using this service to organize the humans and marsupials you know into different groups and simplify your interactions with them. How to do it.

The contact grouping system follows the familiar Gmail label-style approach. With this approach, you can assign any number of custom labels to different people’s profiles, group them accordingly, and keep them visible in your main contact list.

For example, you could use the label “friends and family” to cover everyone on your cell phone that isn’t work related. You might label all your Android-powered co-workers and peers as “very smart.” Or maybe label every profile of your squash-playing buddy or fellow gourd-lover with “squash bud.”

Either way, creating groups in Google Contacts gives you two key benefits on Android. Aside from organizational satisfaction:

It’s incredibly easy to email everyone in a group at once from your phone.This allows you to open a new message thread with everyone in the group in the Google Android Messages app (or any Android texting app). It makes getting started a lot easier.

To get started, open the Google Contacts app on your phone, tap the three-line menu icon in the top left corner, then tap[ラベルを作成]to start your first contact group and decide who belongs to it. If it’s easier for you to manage on your computer and changes you make in one place sync instantly to the other, you can do the same from the Google Contacts website.

The true power is revealed when the group is ready. For the Google Contacts app on Android:

Tap the three-line menu icon in the top left corner and select one of the labels you created. Tap the three-dot menu icon in the upper-right corner of the label overview screen that appears next. There you will see an option to 'Send an email' or 'Send a message' and the fastest way to create a new email or message thread to a pre-selected group of people on your phone. is shown.

Oddly enough, you can’t do the same directly from Gmail or Messages. The Contacts app really is the secret ingredient and now that you know it, you won’t waste another second about creating group conversations.

Google Contacts Tip 2: Custom Defaults

Have you ever gone to call someone and got a little pop-up prompt asking which number to use? This is common when someone has a number.

Or, when you try to type someone’s name in Gmail, the wrong email address appears as a suggestion, your personal address instead of your work account, or your old Hotmail address instead of the one you actually check. You may have been

On the calling side, Android usually allows you to set a contact’s default dial number when you first make a call. But if you want to change that default after the fact, it’s hard to know where to turn.

And when it comes to email, we rely entirely on Google’s best guess as to which address is required for a given contact. And there is no clear way to adjust that judgment.

In both cases, Google Contacts is the answer.

In your Android Contacts app, find and open the specific contact you want to reconcile. Tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner of the screen, tap[デフォルトに設定]Choose. You can then select the person's default phone number and email her address (if you have more than one of each saved in your profile).

Good to know, right?

Google Contacts Tip 3: Custom Contact Ringtones

An often overlooked option in recent Android versions is the ability to set specific custom ringtones for all contacts you call regularly. That way, based solely on the sound coming out of your phone’s speaker, you’ll instantly know who’s calling you and how urgently you need to answer or ignore them.

To create your own custom contact-specific ringtone, return to the Google Contacts app on your Android device and follow these steps:

Find and open the entry for the person you want to adjust. Tap the three-dot menu icon in the upper-right corner of the screen and tap[着信音を設定]Choose. Find and choose a nice little ditty that best suits that person’s personality.

That’s all. You’ll hear the sound of your choice in place of your standard system ringtone the next time your contact rings, and you’ll instantly know what level of fear or terror you’re feeling.

Google Contacts Trick 4: Subtle Silencer

Is there someone on your list who dials your number a little too often? Not only can you set a custom ringtone, but you can also go a step further and have calls from a specific number automatically sent directly to your voicemail. You can also tell the phone to forward.

This is a less aggressive and obvious way to circumvent someone’s phone calls than a complete block available within Google’s Android Phone app on the device it is installed on. Also, unlike blocking, this approach allows you to receive messages and decide if and when it’s worth returning a hackled human call.

Method is as follows.

Open Google Contacts on your phone, find and select the person you care about again. Tap the three-dot menu icon in the upper-right corner of the screen and tap[ボイスメールへのルート]Look for options. Tap that option to send all future calls from that contact’s number directly to voicemail without ringing.

Also keep in mind. If you change your mind and want to allow that contact to call you again, you can find the option to do so in the same place within the Google Contacts app.

Google Contacts Trick 5: Easy Access

Last but not least, our collection of contact tricks has great shortcuts to save seconds when calling or messaging the most common contacts.

It’s part of Android’s grossly underutilized app shortcut system and can greatly improve your day-to-day efficiency.

To set this up, start with the actual home screen.

First, press and hold an empty space. Find and select the option to add widgets. Find Google Contacts in the list that appears. Tap it and have fun tapping! Select either Direct Dial or Direct Message, find and select the desired contact. (Depending on your device, you may tap or hold to select an option.)

This will give you a one-tap shortcut to call or text that person right on your home screen, especially for easy access.

JR

Then you can create a whole collection of single-tap time-saving tools for everyone you call or text frequently.

This has greatly upgraded the communication capabilities of mobile phones. A phone really optimized for efficient calling and messaging goodness. What will they think next?!

Get even more Android optimization intelligence with my free Android Shortcut Supercourse. Learn a lot of time-saving tricks on your phone!

