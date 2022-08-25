12 examples of innovative technology that doesn’t live up to the hype





There is no doubt that technology has changed the way we live and work in recent decades. However, it’s also true that some innovative technologies don’t quite live up to the hype. It’s not that these technologies didn’t have productive and practical applications in many cases, but they may not have (and never did) have the wide-ranging, world-changing impact some industry watchers predicted. maybe).

While it is wise for businesses and consumers to keep up with the latest technology trends, it is also wise to be aware of technology’s limitations. Here are a few of his 12 members of the Forbes Technology Council, widely touted as revolutionary in recent years, but likely over-hyped (at least in their current state): Discuss technological developments and why.

1. 3D printing

3D printing is probably the most hyped technology ever. Many proponents pitched it as a technology that enables personalization in large-scale manufacturing. They argued that local production would reverse globalization and that manufacturing from small to large scale would save materials. It’s certainly not the heart of the manufacturing industry. – Sam Mugel, Multiverse Computing

2. Artificial Intelligence

Aspects of artificial intelligence do not live up to the hype because the reality of applying artificial intelligence to nonlinear problems is not as straightforward as one might imagine. Artificial intelligence has full untapped potential in helping people work smarter and better, but we’re not there yet. You need guts and sweat. – Auntie Nivarra, The M-Files

3. Auto turn off

The concept of lights-out automation is neither realistic nor necessary. For years, experts have debated how AI could replace humans in fully automated processes. However, most touch-intensive, non-routine tasks still require humans. Instead of racing towards full automation, companies should decide which tasks can be automated for maximum benefit. – Phil Tee, Moogsoft

4. Metaverse

The Metaverse’s true value is being drowned out by the hype. Buy artificial real estate for your digital twin? It’s not worth it. With doctors around the world working together to train them in complex medical procedures, are you ready to treat patients on the operating table or in the clinic? Even better, it’s already accessible and happening in healthcare today. – Sam Glassenberg, Level Ex

5.Web3

Web3 has a huge impact on our world, but it also comes with a hype cycle. Expectations for transformation are high, but rumors can lead people to believe that innovation will happen soon, when in fact it is not. You need to break out of the herd as you move from the cutting edge to the mainstream. – Jeff Wong, EY

6. Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies have been hyped both in terms of their use and real-world applications. However, digital currencies are currently undergoing a dramatic downturn as they are not backed by conclusive evidence and have been subject to overvaluation. Technologies that stand the test of time and add real value have thrived. I think that dubious cryptocurrency does. – Deepak Garg, Smart Energy Water

7. Low-code/no-code development

The concept of inviting people with no coding knowledge to low-code/no-code development and asking them to collaborate with engineers doesn’t really work as expected. Customization requests continue to come in, and citizen developers need to learn some coding to effectively build their platform using low-code/no-code technology. – Vasudevan Swaminathan, Zuci Systems

8. Decentralized Autonomous Organization

DAOs hailed as the Internet’s greatest evolution, taking decision-making power away from corporations and into the hands of ordinary users. Sounds promising until you get around to implementing the voting mechanism.They take too long, can afford to accumulate governance tokens, filter out trivial proposals, and fail to keep members engaged.- Konstantin Kuryagin, Redwerk

9. Blockchain

Blockchain is a revolutionary technology, but its use is very specific. It’s overrated because it’s expensive to use and has a very limited range. Blockchain may be useful for complex projects, but it is not effective for everyday activities. Simply put, blockchain is not going to revolutionize the world. – Patrick Emmons, DragonSpears, Inc.

10. Fully self-driving cars

Back in 2009, Google pushed the idea of ​​self-driving cars to the mainstream media. This year, GM and Ford petitioned the U.S. Highway Traffic Safety Administration to deploy self-driving cars without steering wheels or brake pedals. Semi-autonomous driving is here, but regulatory, cost, and safety challenges keep the adoption of fully autonomous vehicles far into the future. – Kevin Philpott, Pie Insurance

11. Data Mesh

The most hyped technological development of 2022 is the data mesh. Many technologies (virtualization, master data management, etc.) exist only as a response to silos. The idea that a data mesh can optimize data management by facilitating silos defies logic. If companies had the maturity of data governance to support both centralized and distributed data management, they would have implemented them decades ago. – Malcolm Hawker, Profisee

12. Cloud

We hear a lot about cloud cloud applications, cloud computing, and cloud AAS. But the cloud is not the safest and most secure way to run your business. It’s like wired and wireless! In my opinion, having applications onsite and having full control over them (including upgrade capabilities) is still a long way off. 20% is the biggest and that’s what’s happening in the cloud. – Kevin Hoover, IT Outlet

