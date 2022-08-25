Google is experimenting with pre-banking to combat misinformation.





Just days before the 2020 election, social media platforms began experimenting with pre-banking ideas. This is about preemptively debunking misinformation and conspiracy theories by telling people what to watch out for.

Researchers now say they have evidence that the tactic works with the help of Homer Simpson and other famous fictional characters from pop culture.

In a study released Wednesday, social scientists at the University of Cambridge and Google showed people 90-second cartoons in a lab, then used YouTube ads to demonstrate some of the most common manipulation techniques in a simple, partisan way. No words were described for the experiments reported.

Manga has succeeded in raising people’s awareness of common misinformation tactics such as scapegoating and making false choices, at least for a short period of time.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, is part of a broader effort by technology companies, academics and the press to find new ways to reshape media literacy. Misinformation.

Words like fact-checking are themselves politicized, and that’s the problem, so we need to find a way around it, said lead author of the study and postdoctoral fellow at Cambridge University’s Institute for Social Decision Making. says John Rozenbeek.

Researchers compare its effectiveness to vaccination, inoculating people against the harmful effects of conspiracy theories, propaganda, or other misinformation. About 30,000 participants participated in this study.

The latest research is compelling enough that Google has taken this approach in three European countries — Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic — to proactively prevent anti-refugee sentiment among those fleeing Ukraine. .

The company said it had no plans to push prebank video in the US ahead of this fall’s midterm elections, but said it could be an option for future election cycles. Google and the researchers say it’s why organizations or social media influencers can take it on their own and pay for it. (The video is freely available to everyone and, according to the YouTube page, free to use.)

To avoid denying political partisanship, the researchers created five cartoons without using real politicians or media figures, instead using fictional characters to illustrate their claims.

Click here to see cartoons.

One caricature illustrates the concept of ad hominem attacks. This attack attacks the person conducting the argument rather than addressing the merits of the argument itself. It picks up short clips from The Simpsons to get the point across, while other cartoons feature characters from Star Wars his franchise, South His Park, and Family His Guy.

The result is a video that is half rhetoric class and half pop culture deep cuts.

Beth Goldberg, director of research at Jigsaw, a Google subsidiary that does research into misinformation and other subjects, said that there are a lot of things people can do to help people resist manipulating information online. He said he could help in non-political ways. She was a co-author of the study, and Jigsaw funded the study and her campaign for Ukraine-related media.

Cambridge researchers previously created an online game called Bad News to teach people about dismal media practices, but participants had to opt-in.

However, the cartoon was posted as an advertisement on YouTube, so it was difficult to miss. Advertising cost was about 5 cents per view. And to measure its effectiveness, the researchers used the same technology YouTube uses for its corporate advertising campaigns.

Within a day of watching one of the videos, a random subset of participants were given a one-question quiz to test their awareness of the manipulation technique presented in the advertisement. Researchers have found that a single video ad increases awareness by an average of about 5%.

Researchers have identified several shortcomings. For example, they don’t know how long the inoculation effect will last, but Goldberg says it’s being researched.

Brendan Nyhan, a professor of political science at Dartmouth College who was not involved in the study, said the results show potential for vaccination against false claims.

By demonstrating these effects in multiple pre-enrolled studies, demonstrating that they are obtainable in the field of YouTube, and that the effects appear to persist for at least a short period of time after exposure, the state-of-the-art , he said in an email.

Shannon McGregor, senior fellow in communications at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said pre-banking campaigns did little to stem the wave of disinformation pouring into YouTube from prominent sources such as far-right influencers. said it is possible. Also, she was not involved in her research.

Finally, the authors suggest that people concerned about disinformation on social media (including YouTube) should spend more money on those platforms to advertise to protect themselves against disinformation. I suggest that. In many ways, this is not entirely satisfactory for basically all stakeholders except the platform, she said in an email.

Some attempts to combat misinformation have backfired. In 2017, Facebook removed the ability to display controversial flags on certain news posts. This is because academic research has found that flags can entrench deeply held beliefs.

The pre-banking misinformation interest has been pervasive for several years. Twitter used pre-banking on subjects like vote security in the days leading up to his 2020 election, while Facebook and Snapchat devoted resources to voter education. Other efforts have focused on Covid misinformation.

Meanwhile, YouTube has become an increasingly important source of political information and partisan warfare.

Roozenbeek is optimistic that pre-banking videos can teach social media users how to navigate, even if they won’t completely solve the problem of misinformation.

In my opinion, this is not the only thing platforms should do to combat disinformation, he said.

YouTube, which operates as a separate division of Google from Jigsaw, declined to comment on the survey.

Goldberg said the pre-banking videos weren’t designed to replace the content moderation programs that tech companies have set up to detect and remove posts that violate their rules, but they did reduce the amount of misinformation. said that content moderation is not enough given the

She said it’s hard to keep track of all the viral information.

But the pre-banking video doesn’t need to predict what politicians are going to say, or what the vaccine disinformation campaign is going to say next week, she added. I have to say, we know it will always be a fear-mongering event.

