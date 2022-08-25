How technology partnerships are driving innovation in information management





Iron Mountain is an artifact and document custodian for highly regulated organizations, including numerous Fortune 500 companies, global customers across five major markets, and several government agencies. This represents a large amount of records and information areas.

Over the past decade, the company has evolved from a traditional physical asset vault and shredder company to offer intelligent document processing (IDP) AI/ML-based solutions. It categorizes, enriches, and extracts metadata that customers can view in their enterprise Content Services Platform (CSP) to digitize, ingest, and process millions of records per day, making all of that information available. Unleash your sexuality.

It’s as easy as scanning a document and displaying it on the screen. Having a digital archive is one of them. Adam Williams, Iron Mountain’s senior director of digital for his solutions platform, says it’s also important to understand all of that. Our InSight platform not only allows our customers to manage the digital content they store, but more importantly, to solve business problems and support business processes. The ability to unlock data.

That’s where MongoDB comes in. The Iron Mountain InSight platform is built on MongoDB Atlas, a multi-cloud developer data platform that accelerates and simplifies how you build with data.

MongoDB is an integral part of any real infrastructure solution, says Aditya Udas, Iron Mountain vice president and global head of strategic trade and channel alliances. We have a vast, highly diverse and diverse customer base. Together, we have come up with robust solutions that can solve many business problems and customer challenges, allowing us to move what we did in the physical and semi-digital realms into a fully digital space.

Behind the scenes technology partnership

Iron Mountain is a cloud-native solution, running on AWS and Google Cloud Platform with Kubernetes. This allows for rapid scaling, ingesting millions of documents per minute through the system. Robust analytical capabilities are important when choosing a database solution, said Williams. Quickly collect and report on data, enabling the platform to transform native unstructured content, extract relevant information, and generate reports and analytics on metadata.

Williams says that creating the metrics and analytics that they have been able to build, plus the ability to create time series reports, has traditionally required a large ETL implementation. We were able to build a data store, put a report on top of it, and run it at scale. ■We were able to convert the information into practical and meaningful data. That’s the core of this his InSight platform.

You can also quickly create and spin up new instances. It can be completed within a day, sometimes hours or even minutes. Do it using automation scripts and continuous integration, continuous deployment, or CI/CD.

This is a big enhancement for us, he says, and has reduced the time it takes to bring up customers and new development instances. Being able to fully automate using cloud CI/CD is very important.

On the back end, Williams said, the company needs to be able to scale massively while also being able to quickly build a data model starting from a base metadata schema. Iron Mountain has over 100,000 of his customers, including the majority of the Fortune 500. Last year, the company digitized over 870 million pages of his documents. That’s enough to stretch from Atlanta, Georgia to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

They also need to be agile so that they can quickly adjust their data models to meet customer demands. MongoDB’s document model allows you to ingest data quickly and later optimize your schema design based on how the data is accessed.

According to Williams, customers expect queries to be returned in milliseconds. When searching tens of millions of documents, it needs to be responsive and return quickly. Working with MongoDB to ensure scalability to meet his client’s SLA.

This is a big departure from previous scaling methods that required an entire team to manage the CPU, memory, and number of machines needed for an in-house solution. You can now handle your workload by using backend monitoring and leveraging Atlas’ autoscaling capabilities to ensure that your running MongoDB instances are given enough resources.

The ability to index large amounts of data quickly is also a game changer. Connect to Pub/Sub such as Kafka and stream data directly to databases and search engines. This saves development teams a huge amount of time by eliminating the need to build complex indexing processes.

Williams said MongoDB’s ability to be cloud agnostic is also a key feature because MongoDB works with multiple cloud providers. No matter if you’re using AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud, Atlas abstracts the fundamental differences between the three major public cloud providers so you don’t have to manage and scale each cloud separately. , developers can easily write and deploy code.

A fully managed service, Atlas is secure out of the box, complies with various regulations, and features Iron Mountain’s ability to automatically patch software when upgrades become available. provide to Traditionally, the Iron Mountains engineering team spent a lot of time on this undifferentiated routine maintenance task, but now Atlas can largely automate it, helping customers solve problems faster. Now you can spend more time helping.

Looking beyond MongoDB

Moving forward, Iron Mountain is considering using Atlas Search. This allows developers to build full-text search experiences on production data without having to stand up additional infrastructure. This will enable Iron Mountain to modernize its archive of physical and digital record inventories on billions of assets.

The company continues its digital journey with two new solutions centered around Mailroom Delivery and Billing Delivery. Iron Mountain can digitize paper emails and with its Content Services Platform capabilities, provides a dashboard to view and manage emails. For invoices, the company integrates with his ERP systems such as SAP and Oracle to allow customers to digitize those documents, extract key metadata, and then approve and pay invoices. so that it can be integrated into business processes in a way that

Additionally, Iron Mountain has begun leveraging MongoDB for reporting and analytics. This is because we want our customers to be able to load reports of millions of documents onto their screens in just seconds. Traditionally this was done by a back office program and the full report was emailed to the customer a few days later. MongoDB now provides the ability to generate on-demand reports and analytics for customers without having to have a large architecture to support it.

We have customers with all kinds of different requirements. MongoDB was a great partner to explore with different options and different ideas, Williams said. We deliver new technology, new capabilities, and new services to truly take our customers’ data needs from start to finish. It provided end-to-end capabilities from the moment a document was created until it needed to be digitized, archived, or destroyed.

Learn more about MongoDB Atlas, the multi-cloud developer data platform here. You can also try it for free forever here.

