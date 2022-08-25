Masahiro Sakurai is the latest creator to join YouTube





Masahiro Sakurai, creator of games like Kirby and Super Smash Bros., has revealed his next big project: a YouTube channel. The game’s folk hero teased earlier this week that he was working on something new. Now you can super-smash that like button and subscribe to his new channel, Masahiro Sakurai on Making Games.

At the time of writing this article, there are 3 videos. One all about channels, one covering games Sakurai worked on (such as Meteos, one of his DS greats), and another using in-game pauses for specific purposes. It’s a deep dive into how to do it. Effects (such as the moment of hit him stopping seen when you land a punch with a smash).

Of course, Sakurai isn’t the first to appear in a video. He’s been Nintendo’s primary Super Smash Bros. presenter for years, consistently finding ways to make even the smallest details of new fighters very interesting. Now that he’s finished with the huge project Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it’s probably no surprise that he’s moved on to his new video series on YouTube.

Sakurai says we shouldn’t expect him to start streaming (sadly) instead the videos will focus on topics like game development and what makes games fun, he says. says in a video about this channel. We aim to keep videos short, 2-5 minutes long.

He’s already teased that he’ll show us the Smash Bros. development build and design docs he wrote, so it looks like we’re getting a rare behind-the-scenes peek at Nintendo’s big game. However, the company is not affiliated with this channel and the series is his personal project.

Unfortunately, even Sakurai has to prepare for potential issues that other YouTubers are wary of. He says that if rights holders aren’t happy with the footage his videos contain, he will do what he can to set things right. They also expressed concern that by uploading a version, they violated YouTube’s duplicate content policy and the video could be removed.

However, as you’d expect from a YouTuber looking to launch a new series, Sakurai is asking viewers to hit the subscribe button to draw conclusions about the videos. He admits it’s very much his YouTube question for me, but says he won’t ask it again in future videos.

I couldn’t hit the subscribe button right away

Personally? I couldn’t hit the subscribe button fast enough. I also turned on the notification bell. The videos he has released so far are great. I never consciously thought about hitstops before, but now I look for them in every game I play.

After Ultimate, I was content to never ask Sakurai for anything again. Now I’m eagerly waiting for his next video to drop.

