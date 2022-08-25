Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy lawsuit Tech Talk & Innovation





Sacramento, Calif. (AP) Sephora Inc., one of the world’s largest cosmetics retailers, has accused the company of selling customer information without proper notice in violation of California’s landmark consumer privacy law. State Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday that the alleging lawsuits have been settled. .

Sephora does not inform customers that it is selling their personal information, does not allow customers to opt out of such sales, and does not notify customers of any breach within 30 days, as required by law, even after being notified of a breach. did not resolve the issue, state officials said. .

The company agreed to pay $1.2 million and immediately rectify the issue under the settlement, Bonta said.

Sephora said it was already complying with state law after working with Bonta’s office.

Data is power, and everyone wants it these days, says Bonta.

Some of the most intimate details about your life have been collected.

But state law gives consumers ways to block its collection and sale.

The law was passed by the state legislature in 2018 and expanded by voters in 2020. The law gives California, home of Silicon Valley, what is considered the strongest data privacy law in the United States, giving consumers control over what information companies collect about them online. give the right to know. , delete that data and opt out of the sale of personal information.

Bonta’s office has warned more than 100 companies of non-compliance and sent out a dozen new notifications on Wednesday. The majority complied, but Sephora, which sells cosmetics, perfumes, beauty and skin care products in 2,700 stores in 35 countries, did not.

He said their behavior was appalling compared to other companies, and said the settlement should be a warning to other companies that don’t comply.

The company does not admit liability or wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement. The company is founded in France and has its US headquarters in San Francisco.

In the settlement, Sephora agreed to clarify its website’s disclosure and privacy policy to tell customers it sells their data and to allow them to opt out of the sales procedures it said it already has. did. Submit a report to Bonta’s office regarding the sale of personal information and compliance with the law.

Sephora said in a statement that the company respects consumer privacy and strives to be transparent about how personal information is used to improve the Sephora experience. From November 2021, customers will be able to opt out of the sale of personal information.

According to the company, tracking allows us to provide consumers with more relevant Sephora product recommendations, personalized shopping experiences, and advertising, but we want customers to be able to easily opt out of this personalized shopping experience. became.

Bonta said Sephora allowed third-party companies to install tracking software to help build detailed consumer profiles and better target customers. website promised not to sell personal information.

The 30-day grace period for companies violating the law expires next year when companies are required to comply without warning.

Also next year, Bonta’s office will begin sharing enforcement responsibilities with the new California Department of Privacy Protection. The agency is open for public comment this week on proposed privacy regulations under its 2020 expansion.

Bonta said that while there is certainly some overlap, multiple oversight agencies within the block stand up for consumers, protect their privacy, put data decisions in their hands, and have their data do what they want. On the contrary, it is a good thing to prevent it from being sold or abused.

Bonta and other California officials want to keep the state’s strict laws intact as the federal government considers the possibility of relaxing national standards.

The executive director of the state’s new privacy agency wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy earlier this month, both of whom are from California, and that the version being considered in the House provides more California protections. It warned that weaker protections would replace it. Governor Gavin Newsom and the Speaker of the State Legislature are among others who opposed.

Bonta said as long as Congress makes that standard a floor, not a ceiling, California law won’t be affected. do not preempt privacy protections.

The Federal Trade Commission said this month it would also consider new rules.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/online_features/tech_talk_and_innovation/cosmetics-giant-sephora-settles-customer-data-privacy-suit/article_e6b5ea10-8f75-589d-af04-35b8fc33618c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos