Google Pixel sales soar, accounting for 2% of North American market





Enlarged / Green Pixel 6.

Canalys’ North American smartphone market share figures have been released. The big move in Q2 2022 was Google, which saw massive growth thanks to the Pixel 6. Quarterly, the company has increased his 230%.

That sounds incredibly successful, but this is Google’s small hardware division we’re talking about, so it’s all relative success. It has shipped 800,000 devices and has a North American market share of 2%. That’s good enough for fifth place behind Apple (52%), Samsung (26%), Lenovo/Motorola (9%) and TCL (5%).

Canalys also has a list of best-selling models. The top five, of course, are all iPhones, with the base model iPhone 13 taking the top spot, followed by the super-cheap iPhone SE. The iPhone 13 Mini sold poorly and the iPhone 14 Mini was rumored to never be released, ranking 9th. First on the list, his Android smartphone, the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra, scored his sixth spot.

Google has successfully moved out of the “other” category.

Canalis

Spots 7 and 8 are the $200 Moto G Power and the $250 Galaxy A13, two price points with little competition compared to more expensive devices. We expect more phone makers (Google) to tackle this price point, Canalys is on the same wavelength, Research his analyst Brian Lynch said. With declining purchasing power, consumers continue to feel inflationary economic pressure on their daily spending, so he typically encourages buyers who consider $250 to $600 devices to look for cheaper options. I am forced. The report is also full of recession stories, including a 6.4% drop in overall smartphone demand.

Next up after Google is the Pixel 6a, which is too new to fit any of these charts. The $449 price tag is more affordable than Google’s $900 and $600 flagships, but it’s also in the “lower than originally expected” price range of the iPhone SE and Galaxy A53. We’ll have to wait until the end of Q3 to see how that phone performs.

