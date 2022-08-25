Technology and innovation are key when building or renovating a home – Manila Bulletin





In recent years, with the continuous progress of the construction industry, PPR pipes and PVC pipes are widely used.

PVC pipe is a kind of pipe product with excellent toughness and ductility, and PPR pipe, which is most suitable for water supply pipe, has high toughness, high strength, excellent processing performance, excellent creep resistance at high temperature, and unique has the advantage of Transparency of random copolymer polypropylene.

The interface of PPR pipe adopts hot-melt technology, and the pipe is fully fused, so after installation and passing the pressure test, there will be no aging or water leakage like plastic pipe.

Phildex PPR Pipes and Fittings is proud to adopt advanced German technology, has a 50-year service guarantee and has toxicology test certificates, so it also has international standards .

Durability, safety and quality. All three are top quality Phildex PPR pipes and fittings.

fitting

Phildex is a Philippine-owned company engaged in the business of manufacturing, importing and distributing PPR pipes, conduits and other construction materials and has excellent resources in terms of product performance.

The main difference between PPR pipe and PVC pipe is the wall thickness. PPR pipe is thicker and PVC pipe is thinner. The sizes are divided by the outer diameter of the pipe.

PPR pipe

So if you are asking? Should I use PVC or PPR pipe?

PPR pipes are superior to PVC pipes in terms of various properties, and the house needs hot water, so it is better to choose PPR pipes. PPR pipe also has the characteristics of good corrosion resistance, sanitation and non-toxicity, small expansion force and firm connection of system, suitable for home improvement and water supply.

Phildex PPR Pipes and Fittings are now available online at www.phildex.com or in Lazada or Shopee flagship stores. If you like and follow him on Facebook, get in touch with our professional customer service representatives to talk and stay up to date on all the latest promotions.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Click here to sign up

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mb.com.ph/2022/08/25/technology-and-innovation-matter-when-you-plan-to-build-or-renovate-your-house/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos