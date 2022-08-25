Twitch’s new YouTube, TikTok simulcast policy hasn’t changed at all





Becoming a Twitch Partner means more monetization options, channel customization, shiny verified badges, and much more. For a while, it also meant live streaming only on Twitch. On Tuesday, the livestreaming platform announced the end of that requirement, but hadn’t actually enforced that rule for quite some time.

Yesterday, Twitch sent out an email to its partner streamers informing them that they have the option of creating live content to host their streams on other platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Twitch is a great place for creators to build and engage communities, writes the Amazon-owned company. (Amazons founder Jeff Bezos owns his The Washington Post.) And since our partners first introduced his program, the digital landscape has changed, and many of our customers are in different locations. We also recognize that we are involved in the community. Therefore, we are updating our policy. This part of the contract is no longer enforceable and the terms will be renewed early next year.

Twitch added that streamers can now simulcast, or stream on Twitch and additional platforms at the same time, but only on short-form mobile services such as TikTok and Instagram. may turn off the Twitch stream and start broadcasting on YouTube or Facebook, but are not allowed to co-stream with a direct Twitch competitor. [We] We believe being on two streams at once can lead to a sub-optimal experience for the community.

By signing stars, YouTube aims to replicate Twitch’s secret weapon: culture.

However, current and former Twitch employees told The Washington Post that Twitch quietly abolished warnings about simulcasting to all platforms months ago, and that these rules have historically been enforced. On Twitter, some partners said they have been simulcasting for months and have not been affected in any way. And as far as his Twitch affiliates who stepped back from their partners were concerned, from a functional standpoint, the rules around simulcasting were almost non-existent.

As a former Twitch admin, I can confirm that until mid-2019, not a single affiliate had issues with multistreaming or streaming to other platforms. tweeted a former Twitch admin named By handle Saysera.

Twitch did not respond to requests for comment by the time it was posted.

Meanwhile, Devin Nash, co-founder of Novo, a talent and creative agency that has worked with many top streamers, said Twitch partners will do many of the things the company characterizes as loosening its leash at any moment. pointed out that it is possible.

The exclusivity clause will always apply only to content created on Twitch, Nash said on Twitter, noting that Twitch streamers it works with are banned from live streaming on platforms that compete with exclusivity. It refers to what we believe to mean. At any time on Twitch he can stream for an hour, stop streaming and stream elsewhere. Twitch does not own that content. They license the content you create on his Twitch for 24 hours. You can stop the stream and stream elsewhere. it always was. nothing has changed.

Faced with first recession, Twitch streamers are tightening their belts

Twitch has over 8 million streamers, tens of thousands of whom are partners. Nash pointed out that it would be very difficult for any company to unilaterally enforce rules against simulcasting on that scale. Instead, he explained, Twitch is focused on top streamers with big exclusive deals like Imane Pokimane Anys and Nick Nickmercs Kolcheff rather than run-of-the-mill partners.

Affiliates and most partners simulcast [rules were] This is a genius PR move by Twitch that really costs nothing, especially since it’s always unforced on short-form platforms. I created a PR event from where it hasn’t changed.

