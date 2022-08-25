



HUNTSVILLE, Alabama, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Radiance Technologies (Radiance) and the Independence Bowl Foundation are proud to introduce the 2022-2023 Radiance Technologies Innovation Bowl.

Radiance Technologies Innovation Bowl

The Radiance Technologies Innovation Bowl is an academic competition between schools and conferences affiliated with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. Schools compete for a $25,000 grand prize by developing innovative approaches to current research and development topics selected by Radiance. This year’s topic is “How GEOSPATIAL Intelligence Data Can Be Used to Monitor, Assess, and Forecast Climate Change Impacts.”

Evaluation of submissions is a two-step process in which teams submit their ideas and approaches to Radiance Technologies before the end of the fall semester. Scientists and researchers within Radiance Technologies select his three finalists, who were announced at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. These teams will further develop their ideas through prototypes, models, simulations or experiments during the spring semester and present their results directly to an expert panel. A winning team will be selected from these live presentations and will be awarded a grand prize of $25,000.

For more information, visit radiancetech.com/innovationbowl.

About Radiance Technologies: Founded in 1999, Radiance Technologies is a prime contractor for small, employee-owned businesses. Radiance has more than 1,000 of his employee-owners across the United States, serving the Department of Defense, National Intelligence, and other government agencies. From concept to function, Radiance leads the development of customer-centric solutions in the areas of operational and strategic intelligence, including cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration, and scientific and technical intelligence.

About the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: Founded in 1976, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is the 11th oldest bowl game in the nation and will be held for the 46th time on Friday afternoon, December 23, 2022. Point and team form the American Athletic Conference. The Independence Bowl Foundation is popular throughout the year in the Shreveport Bossier City area and hosts events to foster economic impact and growth in the local community. Ark latex region.

