Google launches campaign against misinformation about Ukrainian refugees | News | DW





Google subsidiary Jigsaw will launch a campaign next week aimed at tackling misinformation about Ukrainian refugees. The campaign is based on research by psychologists from his two universities in the UK.

Jigsaw will launch a “pre-banking” advertising campaign at the end of August based on research on social media platforms YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. The campaign will target users in Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, reports The New York Times.

Poland hosts more refugees from Ukraine than any other country. The Czech Republic and Slovakia have also become prime destinations for Ukrainians in exile.

Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia are the main destinations for those fleeing Ukraine.

The campaign is designed to create resilience against anti-refugee narratives.

“We see this as a pilot experiment, so there’s absolutely no reason we can’t extend this approach to other countries,” said Goldberg.

“Poland was chosen because it has the most refugees from Ukraine,” she said.

What research is the campaign based on?

Psychologists from Cambridge and Bristol Universities have created a 90-second clip intended to be “inoculated” against disinformation.

The paper, published in Science Advances, proposed “inoculation theory” as a way to “reduce susceptibility to misinformation by informing people of how they can be misinformed.”

The researchers produced five short videos that they said they vaccinated against five manipulation techniques: “emotion-manipulating language, inconsistency, false dichotomy, scapegoating, and personal attacks.” devised.

The authors of the paper concluded that video “improves perception of manipulation techniques” and “increases the ability to discern between trustworthy and untrustworthy content.”

“This is one of the few misinformation interventions I’ve seen, at least, that worked across the political sphere, not just the conspiracy sphere,” Beth Goldberg, Jigsaw’s principal investigator, told The New York Times. was quoted as telling

Written using Reuters materials.

Editor: Jennifer Camino Gonzalez

