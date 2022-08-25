Samsung Electronics Announces High Performance 990 PRO SSD Optimized for Gaming and Creative Applications – Samsung Newsroom UK





The 990 PRO’s incredible speed makes load times faster and games more responsive, while a thermal control solution keeps your drive at the optimum temperature for uninterrupted play.

United Kingdom – 24 August 2022 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a world leader in advanced memory technology, today announced the 990 PRO, its high-performance NVMe SSD based on PCIe 4.0. Delivering lightning speed and superior power efficiency, his new SSD is optimized for graphics-demanding games and intensive tasks like 3D rendering, 4K video editing and data analysis.

Consumer demand for high-performance storage is growing exponentially due to constant innovation in gaming, 4K and 8K technology, and AI-driven applications, said KyuYoung, vice president of Samsung Electronics’ memory branded product biz team. Lee said. Offering the perfect balance of speed, power efficiency, and reliability, the 990 PRO is the ideal choice for avid gamers and creative professionals looking for uninterrupted work and play.

Ultimate performance for an immersive gameplay experience

Powered by Samsung’s latest V-NAND and a new proprietary controller, the 990 PRO series offers the highest speed currently available from a PCIe 4.0 interface.[1]The SSD delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 6,900 MB/s respectively, and random read and write speeds of up to 1,400K and 1,550K IOPS.[2], Respectively. With up to 55% better random performance than the 980 PRO, the 990 PRO is especially well suited for demanding gaming and creative and productivity tasks.

A high-performance NVMe SSD is also critical to taking full advantage of the latest gaming consoles and gaming technologies. Equipped with NVMe, the 990 PRO delivers faster loading times for PCs and consoles for a more immersive gaming experience. When tested with Forspoken[3]Luminous Productions’ upcoming action role-playing game, supporting the latest game loading technology, had a map load time of about 1 second, compared to 4 seconds on a SATA SSD and 4 seconds on a hard disk drive (HDD). It was 28 seconds.

Ultimate Power Efficiency and Reliable Thermal Control

Built on a low-power architecture, Samsung’s newly designed controller dramatically improves SSD power efficiency by up to 50% compared to the 980 PRO.[4]Additionally, the 990 PRO features a nickel coating on the controller and a heat spreader label on the drive for reliable thermal management. Additionally, Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard technology keeps the drive’s temperature within the optimal range.

The 990 PRO version with heatsink provides an extra layer of thermal control and its RGB lighting adds more style to your drive.

The Samsung 990 PRO is also a great solution for building your own PC, as well as a laptop or desktop upgrade, delivering significant performance gains while consuming less power for extended battery life and thermal management. improve to

The 990 PRO will be available worldwide starting in October of this year with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of 154.99 for the 1 TB model and 283.99 for the 2 TB model. A 4TB capacity version will appear next year. For more information, including warranty details, please visit semiconductor.samsung.com/internal-ssd/.

Samsung NVMe SSD 990 PRO Series Specifications Category Samsung SSD

990 PRO | 990 PRO with heatsink

Interface PCIe Gen 4.0 x4, NVMe 2.0 Form Factor M.2 (2280) Storage Memory Samsung V-NAND 3-bit TLC Controller Samsung In-house Controller Capacity[5]

1TB 2TB 4TB DRAM 1GB LPDDR4 2GB LPDDR4 4GB LPDDR4 Sequential Read/Write Speed ​​Up to 7,450 MB/s, Up to 6,900 MB/s Random Read/Write Speed ​​(QD32) Up to 1,400K IOPS, Up to 1,550K IOPS Management Software Samsung Magician Software Data Encryption AES 256-bit full disk encryption, TCG/Opal V2.0,

Encrypted drive (IEEE1667)

Total Bytes Written 600TB 1200TB 2400TB Guaranteed[6]

5 year limited warranty[7]

[1] PCIe 4.0s has a maximum theoretical sequential read speed of 8000 MB/s, while the 990 PRO hits 7,450 MB/s as of Q3 2022.

[2] Sequential and random performance measurements are based on IOmeter1.1.0. Performance may vary depending on SSD firmware version, system hardware and configuration.

* Test System Configuration: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8 Core Processor [email protected], DDR4 3600MHz 16GBx2 (PC4-25600 Overclocked), Windows 10 Pro 64bit, ASRock-X570 Taichi

[3] FORSPOKEN Luminous Productions Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. FORSPOKEN, LUMINOUS PRODUCTIONS, and the LUMINOUS PRODUCTIONS logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Square Enix Co., Ltd.

* Test system configuration: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core processor 3.70 GHz, AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB, DDR4-2666 (16GB x2), Windows 11 Pro 21H2

[4] The 980 PRO offers 1,129/877 MB/Watt sequential read/write power efficiency while the 990 PRO delivers 1,380/1,319 MB/Watt sequential read/write (based on internal test results for 1 TB capacity model) .

[5] 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes by IDEMA. Part of the capacity may be used for system files and maintenance, so the actual capacity may differ from the stated capacity on the product label.

[6] Samsung Electronics shall not be liable for any loss, including but not limited to loss of data or other information contained in Samsung Electronics products, or loss of profits or revenues that a user may suffer. . For warranty details, please visit samsung.com/SSD or Semiconductor.samsung.com/internal-ssd/.

[7] 5 years or Total Bytes Written (TBW), whichever comes first. For warranty details, please refer to the warranty card enclosed in the package.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/uk/samsung-electronics-unveils-high-performance-990-pro-ssd-optimized-for-gaming-and-creative-applications The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos