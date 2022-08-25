Senior Bowl Watchlist Thomas, White Soccer Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





THE FLATS Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas (Thomasville, GA/Thomasville HS) and defensive lineman Keone White (Garner, NC/Garner HS) announced Wednesday the official line-up for the 2023 Reese Senior Bowl. It’s on my watch list.

Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the most prestigious postseason All-Star game in college football. In 2022, the Senior Bowl produced a record 106 National Football League draft picks for the second year in a row, including 45 of the original 100 players. Members of the Official Watchlist were selected by senior bowls scouts on his staff, whom he has worked for six months to identify the top contenders for his 2023 NFL Draft.

Thomas was named an Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention after recording 70 total tackles as a junior in 2022. He led Georgia Tech with 10 tackles and 2 interceptions, and ranked second on the team with 3 sacks and 3 pass breakups. He had a career performance last season with 8 tackles, 4.5 tackles in the loss, and 2.5 sacks in a 45-22 win over North Carolina. He has 8 tackles, 4.5 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his single game in 2021. He is only his 11th ACC player.

After an injury-plagued 2021, White is poised to return to FBS top-10 ranked form in 2019 after losing 19 tackles as a sophomore at Old Dominion. With just 16 college games in 2019 at Defensive End 11 in 2019 with his ODU, he was named to his second team All-Conference USA and was named to Georgia Tech’s offseason finish last season. He was four games when an injury caused him to miss his first eight games of the campaign. Old Dominion has canceled the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fifty-six Georgia Tech players have played in the Senior Bowl, including defensive back Tarik Carpenter, a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

The 2023 Reese Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Rudd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama and will be televised nationally on the NFL Network.

