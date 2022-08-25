iPhone 14 model debut expected on September 7





Are you ready for the next iPhone?

Apple has set September 7 as the date for its biggest tech giant event of all time, which is expected to include the unveiling of its latest products, including the iPhone 14.

The event, like most of Apple’s events during the pandemic, will be streamed virtually, but the company is inviting members of the press to attend the event in person at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. will begin at 10:00 a.m. local time, 1:00 p.m. ET.

The invitation contains an Apple logo made up of what appears to be a star on a dark background that supposedly represents the universe.

The company’s fall events are usually when new phone models are announced, so the event is widely expected to include the debut of the iPhone 14 and its line of models.

The event, titled “Far Out,” will be Apple’s earliest event since 2016, according to Bloomberg. His 2021 event to unveil the iPhone 13 came a week later on his September 14th.

More devices may be announced during the event. Last year, Apple unveiled its latest iPad series and Apple Watch.

Details: Steve Jobs’ 1976 Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly $700,000

Apple Discloses Critical Security Vulnerability: Experts Advise Users to Update iPhones, iPads and Macs

What do we know about the iPhone 14?

No details have been released about what consumers can expect in the next line of iPhones, but Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said last week that we can expect a significant camera upgrade.

The iPhone 13 has a 12-megapixel camera, which Ives said could come with a 48-megapixel camera. Ives said Apple is expected to focus on upgrading Pro models “as more consumers go down the Pro path.” Enhanced storage is expected in all new models.

Ives also predicts that the Pro model will cost $100 more with all the enhancements. Last year, the iPhone 13 Pro started at $999 and the Pro Max at $1,099.

The iPhone 14 will be released a week or two after the event.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

