Google’s Pixel Buds A Series Bluetooth Earbuds for just $69





Google’s Pixel Buds Pro may get a lot of attention, but if you don’t mind the lack of noise cancellation or multipoint support, the lower-priced Pixel Buds A series are a bargain at $69.

Pixel Buds A-Series are sold directly by Amazon, Best Buy, and Google. Get $30 Off These Earbuds With This Deal. At its original list price of $99, it was already quite affordable. We’ve seen it drop with some regularity to $79, which is the lowest price yet. They don’t offer noise cancellation like their newer Pro buddies, but they do an excellent job of isolating audio with multiple sizes of eartips. Plus, tiny protruding wings lock into your ears for a secure fit. While you’re wearing the earbuds, you can summon them with just the wake word, and your assistant will read your messages and notifications as they come in. Read our review.

Google Pixel Buds A series

The Pixel Buds A-Series offer great comfort, great sound quality, and hands-free Google Assistant voice control for under $100.

If you’re in need of a USB adapter or hub, it’s worth checking out today’s one-day sale for Satechi products on Amazon. One notable discount is the Satechi Aluminum Multiport Adapter at $63.99, $16 off the regular price of $79.99. USB-C hubs are a dozen gadgets these days, as many of us live the #dongle life, but this quality hub is worth spending a few bucks more.

This Satechi adapter has three USB-A 3.0 ports, full-size and microSD card slots, an Ethernet port, HDMI output, and a USB-C port for pass-through charging up to 60W. Its wattage makes it the perfect companion for Apples M1 MacBook Air, and the space gray model on sale matches the Mac’s colorway.

Newegg is offering a very attractive deal on one of the biggest remastered releases coming to PC this year. A digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for Steam together with his three-month membership to Microsoft’s PC Game Pass is available for him for $66.99 (about $23 off when purchased separately). What a wonderful world to be able to play one of the best PlayStation games and one of the best Xbox games on your PC.

Spider-Man Remastered is a remaster of the great game of 2018, with unlocked frame rates and higher performance for the flexibility of a powerful gaming PC beyond the PS5 version. Uniquely, with Steam Decks you can play your games on the go. Three months of PC Game Pass gives you access to everything from Halo Infinite to Powerwash Simulator to Death Stranding. Digital codes work for new subscribers or simply to add time to ongoing plans. Game Pass is commonly known as the best deal for games, at least until Microsoft continues to buy more studios and one day spikes prices.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC) with 3 months of PC Game Pass

Marvels Spider-Man Remastered is the re-release of the 2018 hit that was once called one of the greatest superhero video games of all time. For a limited time, Newegg is digitally packaging his 3-month membership to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass for $66.99 instead of $89.98.

Elsewhere in the world of great PC game deals, today is the last day you can join the Resident Evil Decays of Horror offer from Humble Bundle. This bundle includes 10 titles from the Resident Evil franchise, including recent remasters and remakes, for just $30 (a total savings of $245). Humble Bundles is a fundraiser, so you can choose to pay more or less. You can get several games from select games for $1. Anything over $30 is extra money you can choose towards Humble, Capcom, or Direct Relief.

$30 discount bundle includes Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 Remake, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil Revelations 2, Resident Evil 0 will be There is also a coupon for the latest series, Resident Evil Village, at half price.

All titles are digital versions redeemable on Steam. This offer expires tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT.

Resident Evil: Decades of Horror Game Bundle (PC)

A digital bundle containing many of Steam’s classic and modern Resident Evil games, including remasters and remakes. Bundle Deal Expires August 24th 9pm / 6pm PT but Includes Coupon for 50% Off Resident Evil Village Valid Until September 7th 2pm / 11am PT is included.

