How Intellectual Property Protection Enables Innovation in Robotic Surgery





Vicarious Surgical is making headlines in the field of robotic surgery, but it wouldn’t have happened if IP protection didn’t protect the value of its technology.

Vicarious Surgical is one of a group of relatively young surgical robotics companies looking to innovate and make a difference in a field that has been dominated by Intuitive. Vicarious technology uses a unique human-like surgical robot combined with 3D visualization to move the surgeon inside the patient’s body to perform minimally invasive surgery.

Vicarious Surgical CEO Adam Sachs announced in a recent earnings call that the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company has completed the design of the Beta 2 robotic surgery platform. Beginning the integration phase of construction, the company has signed Centers of Excellence agreements with his HCA Healthcare nationwide and University Hospitals in Northern Ohio for further development.

Patent attorney Carolina Sve, who joined Vicarious as Director of Intellectual Property in January 2022, says IP protection is critical to Vicarious Surgical’s success.

Ultimately, she said, a company’s value depends on how strong its patent portfolio is and how much intellectual property it manages to retain.

Sve, along with Greenberg Traurig shareholders Roman Fayerberg and Todd Basile, recently answered a question from Medical Design & Outsourcing about what medical technology professionals need to know about IP protection in the field of robotic surgery.

How does Vicarious Surgical achieve IP protection?

Sve: We’ve been working to align our IP strategy with our business strategy. This allowed us to identify gaps in our IP strategy. Enhanced communication between marketing, intellectual property, and R&D helps align goals and build a stronger patent portfolio. Building that strong portfolio also requires early and frequent file submissions as development progresses, keeping track of each improvement as the system is finalized. Another factor that has been important to us is securing IP ownership when working with third parties, such as development contracts. Consider IP ownership before signing a contract to avoid future disputes. Similarly, obtain signatures for inventorship assignments early on to maintain clear ownership.

As we move toward manufacturing the system, we also enact trade secret internal protocols for every parameter, fine-tuning of system components, or the software that runs parts of the system.

What is particularly unique about IP protection in the medical robotics sector?

Sve: Our robotics systems include a variety of technologies, including mechanical, software, control systems, and electrical, so our IP strategy must also consider how to secure all of these different technologies. Consider other types of protection, such as trade secrets. This also means facilitating collaboration with various engineering teams and ensuring that each technical team understands the other’s goals. For example, our mechanical and software teams need eye-to-eye contact.

We also developed a new incentive program as another process to capture the ideas of our engineers. This also allowed us to work closely with our engineers and facilitate collaboration between our various teams.

Do you think all relevant software presents some unique challenges?

Basile: If you don’t understand something, it’s hard to protect it. Let’s face it. Most people are not software engineers. Yes, software presents the additional challenge of understanding what is going on before deciding how to protect it. The essence is that it can be communicated in a “if this, then that” flow chart. If we can work with our engineers to get to that point, the technology becomes more digestible and we can identify what is worth protecting.

The next challenge is determining how best to protect the different types of software used in surgical robots. For example, consider autonomous navigation to a surgical site. Most navigation software uses sensors to detect specific trigger events, such as getting too close to an artery wall or nerve. Then the trigger event causes the robot to take some action in response, such as stop or turn away. Competitors can often reverse-engineer this kind of functionality if they are based on non-proprietary sensors. Conversely, if your navigation relies on software-intensive computer vision, the machine learning approach you used to train computer vision, and the underlying data pool and resulting algorithms, are likely not outward facing. Therefore, you may choose to protect trade secrets in such cases.

Finally, patent eligibility should always be considered when discussing software. The rule of thumb is that software should provide some kind of innovation or improve other technology so that it can be patented. For example, a process that can be done manually cannot be automated on a general-purpose computer. Fortunately, in surgical robotics, much of the software is related to sensing and control. In other words, software improves the real-world capabilities of robots. Similarly, software that trains robot AI from data pools is often transformative enough to qualify for patents, especially since it enables robots to do technologically innovative things as a result. considered to be. So patent eligibility is less important when talking about robotics software, although there are exceptions.

What are the main questions an entrepreneur starting a surgical robotics company should ask when starting to work with a patent attorney on an IP protection strategy?

Sve: External counsel needs to understand the goals of the business and track how those goals change as development progresses. This helps identify gaps in your IP strategy. Landscape search is also important early on to provide external advisors with insight into the sector, industry trends, competitor behavior, market gap/opportunity identification, and areas to avoid.

Freedom of Operation (FTO) search is also important both at different stages of development and at different system components. It would be beneficial to work with outside counsel on the overall FTO of the initial design. The clearance search results for specific components can then be used during the development phase to bring analysis in-house. When you start finalizing your system, it’s an opportunity to re-engage with outside counsel on the overall FTO. In many cases, relying on just one FTO is not enough. Systems change, sometimes significantly, and it is important to capture these changes in this type of analysis. Working with outside counsel on his FTO across the system is important to prevent conflict-of-interest views, but internal teams often treat that analysis as a tool during the development process.

Fayerberg: When I started working with patent attorneys, I found it difficult to find an outside patent attorney who not only understands the technology, but also understands the business goals and can help create a patent strategy accordingly. We agree that it is important. You should also look for an attorney with a strong track record of helping young companies through various stages of growth. There are different considerations when working with start-ups versus working with larger, established companies. Budget is one of them, of course. How do you build a valuable IP position with limited resources? For start-ups, my experience is that technology evolves rapidly, and you understand that and you don’t just have the technology at the time of drafting. , you need an attorney who can prepare patent applications that remain valuable even as technology evolves. Entrepreneurs should also seek out attorneys who understand the industry and can help them find valuable opportunities in a crowded industry.

Basil: “What are my goals? Which technologies do I need to protect? What protections make the most sense for each?”

Are there any new legal trends people in the surgical robotics field should be aware of?

Sve: As I mentioned earlier, software is a big part of surgical robotics today, and with it comes the collection and use of data. The industry aims for autonomy and real-time feedback during surgical procedures. So what happens to all that data? The contract should include considerations about who owns the data collected, how the data is stored, who uses the data, and how the data is used. For example, how can a company like Vicarious Surgical access that data so that the system can continue to learn and improve with it? This data includes patient-identifying information. privacy is also taken into consideration. How is that information encrypted so that relevant data can be used for machine learning? These are all important factors shaping what the future of surgical robotics looks like.

Basile: Yes, data is an asset and very valuable. Companies in this space are wise to consider data ownership and access as part of their overall IP and business strategy.

Fayerberg: Interestingly, one of the interesting trends developing in patent law is whether inventions can be patented by artificial intelligence itself without a human inventor. Recently, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit heard an appeal from a court ruling barring the patenting of AI-generated inventions. In contrast, the South African Patent Office grants patents on the same AI-generated inventions. I don’t think the current generation of medical robots will be inventors, but who knows.

Todd Basile is a registered patent attorney with over 15 years combined experience in the technology and legal industries. He helps technology companies protect and commercialize their innovations and brands in a variety of industries including medical technology, digital health, robotics and software. He can be reached at [email protected]

Roman Fayerberg is a registered patent attorney with over 15 years of experience in patent and intellectual property law. He advises clients on the procurement and enforcement of intellectual property rights, including national and international patents, with a focus on medical technology, digital health, robotics and life sciences technology. His contact is [email protected]

Carolina Sveis is the Director of Intellectual Property at Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical aims to use 3D visualization to perform minimally invasive surgery to increase surgical efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Company portfolio development and diligence in cutting-edge advances in the automotive industry, medical devices, consumer products, and wireless communications. You can contact her at [email protected]

