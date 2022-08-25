Google uses mirrors to dynamically reconfigure its network





Since 2015, Google has scaled network capacity from over 1 petabits per second to over 6 petabits per second. Part of that growth is due to switches that redirect traffic by bouncing optical signals off arrays of mirrors.

As sibling site The Next Platform reported in 2015, Google calls its data center networking technology Jupiter. Jupiter uses a combination of merchant silicon and custom code to connect kits that run Search, YouTube, Gmail, G Cloud, and more. .

On Tuesday, the advertising giant published a paper and abstract describing the past decade or so of work on Jupiter.

Headline numbers for both documents detail a 5x increase in speed and capacity, a 30% reduction in capital expenditure, and a 41% reduction in power consumption.

Many of these improvements are the result of optical circuit switches (OCS) that dynamically map fiber optic input ports to output ports using mirrors attached to Micro-ElectroMechanical Systems (MEMS).

And yes, we recognize that MEMS-based and non-MEMS optical mirror switching has existed in computer networks for many years. What’s great here are the densities and throughputs that Google says it developed and is currently documenting for its own worldwide use.

Well, I thought it was interesting anyway.

How Google’s mirror-filled optical switches move traffic … Source: Google. Click to enlarge

In Google’s switches, the signal hits a “fiber collimator array” that provides 136 physical I/O paths or individual fibers. An input signal exits one of these fibers, reflects off a splitter, and then reaches a MEMS device with 136 micromirrors. The MEMS device moves in two dimensions, reflecting the signal onto one of 136 fibers in the outgoing collimator array.

The technology was necessary because Google wanted its network to “support disparate network elements with a ‘pay as you grow’ model, add network elements only when needed, and incrementally introduce the latest generation of technology.” because we wanted to support

This is done so that “even with different technologies than those previously deployed, we can incrementally add network capacity to deliver proportional capacity increases and native interoperability across a building of devices.” means “to do”.

Achieving that vision will be a challenge, as Google’s data center network will need to be deployed “perhaps on the scale of an entire building of infrastructure of 40MW or more.”

“Furthermore, the servers and storage devices deployed in buildings are constantly evolving. For example, we moved from 40 Gbit/s to 100 Gbit/s to 200 Gbit/s to 400 Gbit/s native network interconnects today. So the data center network must evolve dynamically, keeping pace with the new elements that lead to it.”

Google also recognizes that its network is not a single entity.

“Data center networks are inherently multi-tenant and subject to ongoing maintenance and localized failures,” explains Amin Vahdat, Google’s vice president of infrastructure. “A single data center network hosts hundreds of individual services with varying levels of priority and sensitivity to bandwidth and latency fluctuations.”

“For example, serving web search results in real time may require real-time latency guarantees and bandwidth allocations, while batch analytics jobs of several hours may require short-term, more flexible bandwidth. We may have requirements,” said Vahdat. “Considering this, data center networks should allocate bandwidth and paths for services based on real-time communication patterns and application-aware network optimization.”

This kind of dynamic reconfiguration also helps with resilience.

“Ideally, if 10% of network capacity needs to be temporarily taken down for an upgrade, that 10% should be dictated by individual application requirements and priorities, rather than being distributed evenly across all tenants. It should be distributed based on ,” explains Vahdat.

But networks are built to do certain things well, and even Google’s software-defined networking can only reconfigure them to adapt to new requirements.

And with MEMS and OCS, networks can be upgraded and reconfigured without having to rewire (or refiber) the data center.

Vahdat concluded that the network “provides 50 times less downtime than the best alternatives we are aware of.”

So Cisco, Juniper, Arista and friends. And for the rest of us, rest assured that stuff like this usually tapers off over time, as happened with Kubernetes and his cloud-inspired, consumption-based IaaS model.

