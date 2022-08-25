How to create value for customers through technology and innovation





In times of uncertainty, entrepreneurs can find many opportunities to innovate through technology. But we also need to strengthen our commitment to delivering value to our customers.

While it is clear that using new technologies to innovate is critical to maintaining a competitive advantage, it is also imperative that these changes bring value to customers. Encouraging innovation is not enough. To stay ahead of the competition, you also need to increase the value your business offers.

What does it mean to innovate?

It’s common for companies to confuse innovation with creating something new. The concept is correct, but not specific enough. Innovation is essential to growth, but many companies fail when it comes to doing it. People should be encouraged to look for new ways of doing things. But for innovation to be useful, it must create added value for the customer.

FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) is commonly used to describe the hype that startups create around their fundraising process. Yet it can also translate into the impact of trending technologies on business decisions.

Many startups and companies jump on trendy technologies like blockchain without understanding how their decisions will ultimately create customer value.

Instead, innovation often stems from a lot of unsexy work that targets everyday inefficiencies. Identifying bottlenecks and adopting a mindset of continuous improvement makes innovation truly efficient. Changing things that don’t make sense will improve your customer’s experience.

What does it mean to create value for customers?

Good innovation should always bring value to customers. Additionally, it must create value for both the business and the customers it serves.

Technology can dramatically improve people’s lives, especially in Latin America. Edtech, fintech, logtech, and other types of startups can foster social mobility in unprecedented ways. And if your startup can change people’s lives, you can probably keep those customers. In this way, creating added value also serves as an important tool for business survival.

When looking for ways to innovate, don’t start with the technology you want to use. Instead, start with the problem. And hopefully it’s your own problem and you’re 100% sure it exists. Worse than not innovating is investing money in solutions that don’t work.

Innovation through technology must make sense for customers and business models. Don’t embed your product just because you want your storytelling to be sexier. Countless truly innovative products and services have failed because no one was willing to pay for them.

In other words, technology doesn’t solve problems if people don’t use it. Avoid this by talking to your customers to understand their needs instead of imposing a product.

Also, to consistently create value for your customers, you need to iterate on your services and products. As mentioned earlier, you need a mindset of continuous improvement. Product/market fit is never perfect because things change. It should be continuously updated.

A famous example of a badly failed innovation is Silicon Valley startup Juicero. The company has raised $120 million for him from investors including Google Ventures and was even featured in the New York Times. The company sold boxes of juice and his US$400 press, which was the only way to squeeze out the juice. The startup claimed the machine exerted four tons of force, which they were so humiliated with as Bloomberg News reported that a person could easily squeeze the juice with just their hands. , the startup created a very costly solution to a problem that didn’t even exist in the first place.

When it comes to innovation, there are no easy answers. However, it all depends on how much value you are creating. It’s easy to get carried away by the excitement of incorporating new technology into your process, but don’t innovate just because of it.

When done right, change can create significant value by digitally transforming existing products and services or creating new ones. By making the transformation process clear and simple, businesses can achieve their ultimate goal: creating long-term, life-changing value for their customers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://latamlist.com/how-to-create-value-for-your-customers-through-technology-and-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos