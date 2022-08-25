7 things I want from the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro





Apple, Google, and Samsung dominate the US smartphone space, forcing the entire industry to pause and adjust during frequent hardware launches. Samsung kicked things off with the Galaxy S22 lineup in February this year, followed by the refreshed Galaxy Z Flip and Fold devices in early August, while Apple announced that he’ll be debuting the iPhone 14 family in early September. It’s a schedule. Then it’s Google’s turn. The company plans to debut his Pixel 7 series in late September or early October. With this impending launch in mind, here are seven things we hope Google will offer his loyal Pixel users.

1. Improved cellular connectivity

The Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a are all great phones, but reviews (including ours) were almost unanimously criticized for weak cellular connectivity. should be fully demonstrated. We hope Google overcomes this shortcoming with meaningful modem improvements. Most high-end smartphones have Qualcomm’s excellent X65 modems built into them (found in the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8+ Gen 1 platforms), and I hope Google follows suit. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are believed to have relied on Samsung’s Exynos 5123 modem for its Tensor SoC, so whether or not Google switches modem suppliers is a bit of a moot point.

2. Improved Bluetooth performance

Bluetooth’s performance on the Pixel 6 smartphone wasn’t necessarily a disaster, but it wasn’t impressive either. As you read through user complaints about the Pixel 6 (like this (opens in new window) and this (opens in new window)), you may have noticed the recurring headphone disconnect issue. not. Bluetooth headphones are incredibly popular, and even with Google marketing a line of Pixel Buds, we’d love to see the Pixel family’s Bluetooth connectivity become more reliable. We also hope that Google will support Bluetooth 5.3 to make the handset as future-proof as possible. I look forward to your support.

3. Available on all three major US carriers

All members of Google’s Pixel 6 device family are available unlocked, but AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon (and one of the popular MVNOs) are all offering Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro directly. ideally for sale. Such broad availability could lead to better carrier deals for consumers and more mainstream success for Google.

4. Charge faster (more)

Companies like OnePlus and Oppo have embraced incredible charging speeds of 150W and above, allowing you to fully charge your phone in just a few minutes. Meanwhile, Google (like most phone makers) seems reluctant to join the fast-charging train just yet. Hopefully Google will adopt a new stance with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. For reference, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro charge at 21W and 23W respectively, leaving plenty of room for improvement. I drool to see Google aiming for speeds of 100W and above, but settle for jumping to 45W or 50W for the Pixel 7.

5. A working fingerprint scanner

This seems like a no-brainer. Based on well-documented user complaints (opens in new window), the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s fingerprint scanners are lackluster at best. Google was forced to address this issue with a major software update(Opens in a new window) shortly after the phone’s launch last year. I wouldn’t expect Google to improve the fingerprint reader implementation on their devices this year. Ideally, sensors should be faster and more accurate.

6. Under-display selfie camera

The chances of this happening are slim, but Google has a patent to improve its existing under-display selfie camera. That means the tech is at least on the company’s radar. That doesn’t mean we’ll see it on the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro yet.With UDC, the phone’s front display will stand out from the competition with its uninterrupted look.

Editor’s Pick 7. Foldable design

We know Google is at least interested in foldable phones, but there’s still no real indication when the company plans to bring a foldable device to market. With some noticeable improvements to the Z foldable lineup, we think now would be a perfect time to launch a more affordable foldable foldable product from Google. cards may not be included.

we can dream

Google has hinted at a basic look for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but has done little else to confirm the capabilities of the upcoming phones. We’ll just have to wait a few more weeks. But if you can’t wait until then, check out our roundup of the best Android phones available right now. And if you’re not enjoying the Pixel’s stock software experience, head on over to our list of the best iPhones.

