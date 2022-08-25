



DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Blue Bite, part of Markem-Imaje and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global leader in connected product technology, recently announced at the NFC Forum Selected for the 2022 Innovation Award. Winner of “Most Innovative Use of NFC”.

Blue Bite’s award program was part of a technology-driven restructuring of a global online commerce company that achieved a 90% customer satisfaction rate for authenticated transactions. The company has teamed up with his Blue Bite to introduce Authenticity Assurance and an innovative NFC-powered program that ensures the authenticity of purchases, including refurbished goods, dramatically improving the consumer and merchant transaction experience. Improved.

Mikhail Damiani, co-founder and managing director of Blue Bite, said: “Blue Bite’s authenticated experience leverages NFC tags to provide consumers with greater security, trust, transparency, reassurance, and act as an incentive to scan. As we get more comfortable with interactions, it opens the door for brands to add value through personalized storytelling, product commerce, circularity and sustainability.”

In addition to leveraging NFC tags, Blue Bite will use connectivity technologies such as QR codes and Shadowfencing to enable brands to build dynamic digital consumer experiences and channelize them through physical items. to unlock the potential of physical products.

The NFC Forum Innovation Awards support and recognize the development and deployment of innovative and exemplary NFC products, services and applications focused on improving people’s lives through contactless technology.

Blue Bite was also recognized by the Dotcom Awards and was awarded the Platinum Award for Mobile/App: QR Code Usage. The dotCOMM Awards are an international competition that recognizes companies and individuals whose talent exceeds the highest standards of excellence and serves as an industry benchmark to transform the way products and services are marketed and communicated.

About BlueByte:

Blue Bite, the world’s leading connected product platform, enables brands to open new two-way interactive digital communication channels with consumers by simply scanning a QR code or NFC tag. The patented Blue Bite Experience Suite enables brands to create and deliver personalized mobile experiences at scale using an intuitive brand management software platform. Blue Bite’s dynamic and contextual ability to update messaging in real time throughout the product lifecycle builds consumer engagement and loyalty, uncovers actionable insights, drives sales and reduces churn. Reduce costs and provide an unprecedented experience in providing product certification and traceability. Founded in 2007, Blue Bite is a flagship brand of Markem-Imaje, a global leader in product identification and traceability solutions. For more information, please visit www.bluebite.com.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S.-based Dover Corporation, is a trusted global manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions and a manufacturer of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, print and stick-on label systems. We offer a full line. Markem-Imaje has a global reach of over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technical centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available on the market. offers. For more information, please visit www.markem-imaje.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solution provider with annual sales of approximately $8 billion. We offer innovative equipment and components, consumables, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services in Engineering Products, Clean Energy and Refueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, Climate and Sustainability Technologies. provided through five business segments. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets it serves. Known for more than 65 years of entrepreneurial approach, his team of 25,000+ employees embraces a mindset of ownership and works with clients to redefine what’s possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange as “DOV.” Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Markem-Imaje Contact: Viktor Hermansson +34 627 80 86 10[email protected]

DoverMedia Contact: Adrian Sakowicz, Vice President of Communications (630) 743-5039[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact: Jack Dickens, Senior Director of Investor Relations (630) 743-2566[email protected]

Source Dover

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-bite-named-an-nfc-forum-2022-innovation-award-winner-for-most-innovative-use-of-nfc-technology-301611704.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

