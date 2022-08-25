Google Wallet Enters South Africa To Capitalize On Digital Payments Growth TechCrunch





Google Wallet is now available in South Africa, the first market for this product in Africa. This allows users to easily store payment cards, loyalty cards and boarding passes for easy and secure access.

According to Google, cardholders at partner banks in South Africa, including FirstRand Bank, Discovery Bank, Investec, Standard Bank, ABSA and Nedbank, can add details to their wallets and use Android smartphones and Wear OS devices to contactless Payment can now be made.

The list of items you can add to your wallet is expected to grow in the future as Google moves forward with its plans to replace physical wallets and respond to the need for rapid digitization in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic.

With millions of people using their mobile devices every day to tap and pay in stores, pay for public transportation, and use a variety of passes, access to technology is critical to economic prosperity. At Google, we’ve learned that great things happen when technology works for everyone. By enabling everyone to participate in a dynamic ecosystem of makers, developers and users, we want to make digital wallets accessible to everyone through fast and secure access to everyday essentials, Google South Africa in a statement, Alistair Mokoena, Country Director of

Mokoena added that the wallet guarantees security and privacy for safer transactions.

Security and privacy are built into every part of Google Wallet, making payments more secure and allowing users to transact seamlessly and confidently throughout their day. It allows users to make transactions using a virtual card number (token). We are very excited about the launch of Google Wallet in South Africa. We hope that people will enjoy not only the ease of use, but also the security that allows them to transact business with confidence,” he said.

Google announced the launch in South Africa in addition to Moldova, Qatar, Serbia, Azerbaijan and Iceland, making the product available in 45 countries.

Google Wallet’s launch in South Africa comes more than a year after Apple Pay also entered the market.

