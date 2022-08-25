US and India play key role in innovation





MUMBAI: US Treasury Undersecretary Wally Adiemo on Wednesday expressed confidence that the US and India will play a pivotal role in the next wave of technological innovation.

“It is clear that our two countries will play a pivotal role in the next wave of technological innovation, especially when our people and businesses work together, to do it responsibly for the benefit of all segments of society. How it will be deployed,” he said at the India Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

He stressed the economic ties between the two countries and said he was eager to discuss what would happen next in terms of ways to deepen bilateral ties.

“India, as President Biden said, is one of America’s essential partners. We are having this conversation with our families and students about India’s future and its economic and wider ties.”

“The timeliness of this conversation is not lost on me, especially as India prepares to become the G20 presidency in 2023.

“As the G20 Presidency, India will expand the platform that we have all been part of for so long and consider how we can use forums like the G20 to continue advancing our shared responsibility to build the global economy. We will have the opportunity, we will work for all citizens.

“Through the Quad, the United States and India are working with our partners in Japan and Australia and working with countries in the region to demonstrate our shared commitment to a free, democratic and open Indo-Pacific.

“The goal of peace and stability is a prerequisite for both countries to continue their economic growth.”

In May, President Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in Tokyo with leaders from about a dozen countries representing 40% of the global economy, he said.

“By setting high standard rules for critical issues such as cross-border data flows and online privacy, this framework will take advantage of innovations found across the region, from the IIT in Bombay to Silicon Valley. is aimed at.”

“We also aim to ensure that the dynamism we see in the Indo-Pacific technology hubs is shared more broadly in our country, expanding greater opportunities for our businesses and workers. The framework will also make our economies more resilient to the global headwinds that have affected us over the past two years, while addressing existential challenges such as the risks of climate change. We are advancing the important next-generation goal of making things happen.

He has strengthened supply chains in both countries to protect them from the kind of global shock that has raised prices in both countries and brought factories to a standstill so that people and businesses in India and America can work, thrive and We can build a fair and competitive global economy, he said. prosper together.

He praised Indian companies and said many of them will contribute to society not only solving problems that will enrich founders in the coming years and decades, but also helping to address challenges such as climate change and climate change. He expressed his belief that the company would become a profitable problem solver. medical illness.

“We will do things that will not only make India stronger economically, but also make the world a better place,” he said.

