“Fitbit by Google” brand begins to be taken over





Fitbit today announced a new line of smartwatches and a new fitness tracker. It’s clear that the brand’s new owners have more clout this time around. Before the Pixel Watch brought Fitbit to Google’s hardware lineup, “Fitbit by Google” appears to be the company’s new brand.

If you visit Fitbit.com today, you’ll notice that “by Google” has been added to the site’s navigation menu. The connection doesn’t seem as strong as some past examples, such as when Google’s own smartwatch platform was branded as “Wear OS by Google,” but at this point as the platform becomes more flexible for partners. The branding will disappear in a big way.

Rather, the “Fitbit” and “by Google” branding bits are separate. The website shows the branding on both sides of the screen, with “Fitbit” on the far left, while “by Google” only appears on the far right. Currently, the brand’s apps, social media accounts, and other entities do not have this new “by Google” addition.

Some promotional images of the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4 shared ahead of today’s announcement also show the new branding.

It’s the strongest Google has ever acquired with the Fitbit brand since its acquisition of Fitbit in 2021.

This is ahead of the Pixel Watch, which will be the first Google-branded product with native Fitbit integration. Fitbit now also prominently displays his Pixel Watch in its own online store, with the tagline “Help by Google. Health by Fitbit.”

Help from Google. Health with Fitbit. Get advanced wellness and optional 4G LTE connectivity in a circular design built specifically for Android.

Fitbit also shared some previously seen Pixel Watch photos, which give us a better look at Fitbit’s integration in Wear OS smartwatches.

