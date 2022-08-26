Which premium bud is best for you?





Samsung and Google make some of the best earbuds you can buy for use with your Android phone, and each has a new Pro pair on the market. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Pixel Buds Pro are both high-end earbuds with active noise cancellation and are priced similarly. Samsung is $230, Google is $200. Both are great for different reasons, but choosing one over the other isn’t just about the brand of phone you own.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Hardware and Battery

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro look quite different. Google’s earbuds are like bulbs with prominent Google branding, but the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are relatively sleek. Although similar in size, Samsung’s earbuds are shaped so that the bud mass is lower in the ear. Comfort and fit are difficult to quantify, but in our experience, both pairs are comfortable to wear for extended periods of time.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available in Charcoal, White, and Bora Purple. Pixel Buds Pro come in Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass.

When it comes to battery life, Google has the upper hand. With ANC on, the Pixel Buds Pro get about 7 hours of use on his single charge. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro tap out at around 5 hours. Almost twice the Pixel Buds Pro case and a little more than two times the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro case. Each case can be charged via USB-C or wirelessly.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Audio and features

While the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Pixel Buds Pro have excellent audio quality, Samsung’s earbuds have a fuller bass sound that many users tend to prefer. Samsung also lets you choose from several equalizer presets in the Galaxy Wearable app. Google says that EQ settings will be added to Pixel Buds Pro in a future update, but it’s not available yet.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also support Samsung’s proprietary new seamless codec when paired with Samsung phones. Enables 24-bit audio playback for tracks supported by certain apps. If you’re listening to music on Spotify or YouTube Music, you won’t get 24-bit audio. Only certain streaming services such as Tidal offer it. It’s not a reason most people should buy the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but if you know what 24-bit sound is and you know you want it, you can get it here.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro support AAC and SBC codecs when not playing audio from 24-bit sources on Samsung devices. Pixel Buds Pro only support AAC and SBC.

Both pairs of earbuds offer active noise cancellation and a transmissive mode that lets you hear sounds from your environment alongside your media. Samsung’s ANC is better at blocking more frequencies than Google’s. Conversely, in our experience, Google’s transparent mode sounds a little more realistic than Samsung’s.

You can listen to your always-on voice assistant with either pair of earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come with Bixby, and the Pixel Buds Pro come with Google Assistant. Bixby can do some of the same things Google Assistant does, but if reliable voice help is a big part of your buying decisions, Google’s earbuds are probably your go-to.

Pixel Buds Pro support Bluetooth multipoint, so you can connect to two audio sources at the same time. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro do not, but have the ability to seamlessly swap between signed-in Samsung devices. It’s pretty close to the same experience if you’re using Samsung phones and tablets, but the Pixel Buds Pro are more flexible in this regard.

Samsung has a few more tricks up its sleeve. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will remind you to straighten your neck if it detects that your head is down for an extended period of time, such as when you’re at your desk. It also provides 360-degree audio effects when connected to a Samsung phone, making it seem like the sound is coming from your screen. When you turn your head, the volume of the earbuds will increase when they are closer to the screen. The one farther away will go down. A little gimmicky, but still fun.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which Should You Buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are priced at $229. Google Pixel Buds Pro are $199. Both are excellent earphones and I can recommend them to anyone who can afford them. However, if you don’t want to buy both, it’s not entirely easy to decide which one to get.

Samsung’s earbuds offer slightly better (and more customizable) audio quality than the Pixel Buds Pro on all devices, and additionally support 24-bit audio on Samsung phones (although this is not the case with Samsung’s It’s a more niche feature than you suggest). Their ANC also cancels noise more completely. Most of the good things about the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro apply to all Android phones, even if you don’t have a Samsung phone. The only thing you miss without a Galaxy device is Samsung’s proprietary audio codec and gimmicky head-tracking spatial audio.

However, the Pixel Buds Pro lead the way on battery, lasting 7 hours on a charge with ANC versus 5 hours for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. It also supports Android’s Fast Pair and Bluetooth multipoint, making it easier to use on more devices, Google Assistant, and Bixby on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro if… Sound quality and top-notch ANC are more important than battery life or nice-to-have features Are you interested in 24-bit audio and have a Samsung phone? Buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro if… If you’re not too fussy about audio and want more battery life Hands-free access to Google Assistant is a must Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

View on Samsung View on Amazon View on Best Buy

Buy Google Pixel Buds Pro

View on Google View on Amazon View on Best Buy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/samsung-galaxy-buds-2-pro-vs-google-pixel-buds-pro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos