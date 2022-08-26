Just look up!Doroni is building the future of transportation sky high





Riley Kaminer

In Miami, traffic is a big equalizer. Regardless of your background, income, or social status, you are likely to get stuck just like us. With US commute times as long as Los Angeles, traffic is wasting our time, losing us money, and killing the planet.

One possible solution to this big headache is to forget all about the ground and look to the sky. A handful of eVTOL (Electric Vehicle Takeoff and Landing) companies are developing a quick, green and fun way to get Miami people from point A to point B.

Doroni Aerospace is a Medley-based startup developing its own eVTOL flying car.

Doron Mardinger

It’s like a 3D elevator, founder and CEO Doron Merdinger told Refresh Miami. This ride resembles an elevator in some ways. Most obviously, there are similarities in how eVTOLs levitate and take off into the sky, with trajectories similar to airplanes. Similarly, Mardinger explained that piloting his eVTOL is as easy as navigating an elevator.

Remember when elevators were so complicated that you needed someone to operate them? Now all you have to do is push a button.when you start using [Doronis product]you will wonder how you ever drove a car.

First, the user has to spend 15 hours to obtain a license to fly a light sport aircraft in order to operate the Doronis car. But Merdinger stressed that creating user-friendly products is Doroni’s top priority once he’s done the mandatory training. We’ve removed all the complexity and made flying very simple: basically he just presses three buttons.

Having grown to a core team of eight since it was founded around 2016, Doroni aims to have a full-scale prototype of the aircraft by the end of the year. would like to start

The product has four legs with table stability to accommodate two passengers and ten independent propulsion systems. The idea is that the user can charge it and store it in two garages. Its top speed is 140 mph and its cruising speed is 100 mph. Currently, he has a range of 60 miles, but he predicts he will have more than 100 miles when built, Merdinger said.

This eVTOL is battery-powered, making it inherently eco-friendly. Mardinger emphasized that safety is Doronis’ top priority alongside simplicity. Usually, the simpler it is, the safer it is because there are fewer points of failure, he said.

Regulation remains a major issue for eVTOL technology. But Merdinger is optimistic, arguing the government is very interested in creating regulations to enable his eVTOL, especially at the federal level.

Merdinger, who is Israeli but has lived in South Florida for 10 years, said this was the right place and the right time for Doroni.

The Doroni Simulator offers an eVTOL flight experience. At the top of this post is a rendering provided by Doroni.

Read more about Refresh Miami:

I’m a Miami-based technology researcher and writer who is passionate about sharing stories about the South Florida tech ecosystem. In particular, I enjoy learning about GovTech startups, cutting-edge applications of artificial intelligence, and innovators who are using technology to change society for the better. Pitch anytime on Twitter @rileywk or www.RileyKaminer.com.

Latest posts by Riley Kaminer (see all)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://refreshmiami.com/just-look-up-doroni-is-building-the-future-of-transport-high-in-the-sky/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos