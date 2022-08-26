Apple Confirms iPhone Details, iPhone 14 Pro Max Leaks, iPhone Problems Continue





This week’s Apple Loop includes Apple’s release date confirmation, iPhone 14 Pro Max details leak, Apple production diversification, Mac self-healing program launch, Apple Maps advertising plan ready, iPhone. increase. The speaker problem continues.

The Apple Loop is here to remind you of some of the many, many discussions that have taken place around Apple over the past seven days (and you can read my weekly Android news digest on Forbes ).

iPhone 14 launch details confirmed

Inspired by its 90s tagline (“Far Out”), Apple has confirmed a September 7th launch event. This is for the new iPhone 14 family and many peripherals, including possibly the upcoming Apple Watch. Curiously, the launch and presumably retail release is happening a week earlier than usual for him.

“The intriguing Far Out tagline could hint at some other improvements. Could it be an update to the iPhone’s telephoto camera? Or maybe the long-rumored satellite connection? Is it something? And a short video tweeted by Apple’s senior vice president of marketing Greg Joswiak is really into the star motif, which could hint at the addition of an astrophotography feature. .”

(The Barge).

Omotesando, Tokyo, Japan – 09/27/2021: The iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphone is on display in the store… [+] Apple store in Omotesando, Tokyo. (Photo by Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Image/LightRocket via Getty Images

Which iPhone will be the most popular?

We may have a launch date, but the jury is still out on the iPhone 14 family mix. Where will Apple put more inventory and what are the market expectations? It shows a solid view on the production mix. Strangely enough, the 14 Pro Mx, the largest and most expensive iPhone, has been voted as the most popular phone.

“The iPhone 14 Pro Max has the highest share of panel production and shipments at 29% and 28% respectively. The 14 Max has the lowest share at 21% of production and 19% of shipments.” has a lot of ground.”

(Ross Young via Forbes).

Apple Builds Diverse iPhone Production Portfolio

Apple continues to diversify its manufacturing options and is moving away from China again. That will be the largest share for a while, but the expansion of the Vietnam factory last week was joined by a plant in India:

The company is working with suppliers to ramp up manufacturing in India to reduce production lags for new iPhones from the usual six to nine months for traditional launches, according to people familiar with the matter. China’s iPhone is looking for alternatives as Xi Jinping’s administration clashes with the US government and imposes a nationwide lockdown that disrupts economic activity. ”

(Bloomberg).

Apple launches Mac self-repair program

The M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro are the first models to offer consumers genuine Apple parts. What many people want is a simple process turned into a bit of a marathon. As the team at iFixit points out, something that looks like an obvious repair – replacing the battery in your laptop – requires a 162-page guide to follow Apple’s instructions, covering the entire top case and its parts. All components that are parts should be replaced

“…the manual states that replacing the battery requires replacing the entire top case, so it takes that long. They don’t sell batteries for the MacBook Pro.They sell the top case.Battery and keyboard.And their guide tells you to remove literally every component from the top case.The lap The top is built on top of the top case, so you’ll have to dismantle everything to get to it.

(Apple via iFixit)

Ready to display Apple Maps ads

Apple is preparing to add advertising to its proprietary mapping system that comes pre-installed on mobile devices. Scheduled to debut next year, it’s part of an effort to grow Apple’s display advertising business by 150% from $4 billion to $10 billion annually.

“Ads in the Apple Maps app are paid search results instead of traditional banner ads that appear on websites. For example, fast food chains appear near the top of search results when users search. You pay Apple to be like a “hamburger” or “fries.” Many similar apps already serve search ads, including Google Maps, Waze, and Yelp.

(Bloomberg via MacRumors).

And finally…

Apple has extended its service program to repair inoperable iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro speakers due to known receiver module failures. Initially he was set for two years, but was extended for another twelve months.

“When the service program first launched, Apple said the program would cover eligible iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices for two years after the unit’s initial retail sale.” In a recent update, Apple extended that to three years, which gives iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users an extra year of warranty for this issue.”

(Apple via 9to5 Mac).

Apple Loop brings you 7 days worth of highlights every weekend here on Forbes. Don’t forget to follow me for future coverage. You can read last week’s Apple Loop here. This week’s issue of Android Circuit, Loops’ sister column, is also available on Forbes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/ewanspence/2022/08/26/apple-loop-iphone-14-launch-details-confirmed-macbook-repair-apple-maps-advertising/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos