Google video shows how to extend your Pixel’s battery life





Some Pixel users have praised the Android 13 update for improving their phones’ battery life, while others have complained that they’ve been struggling with battery drain since installing the latest Android build. I was. Google announces “Get the mostly from your battery life.” Many of you may already know some of the recommendations Google made in this video, but you may want to learn something. I can’t.

Frustrated by your Pixel’s short battery life after the Android 13 update? Google’s video has some suggestions

The first recommendation is[設定]>[アダプティブ設定]to use the Adaptive Battery feature found by navigating to Make sure the Adaptive Battery toggle is turned on. With this setting enabled, your Pixel will learn how to use apps, and apps you rarely use won’t be able to access your battery when you’re not using them. Adaptive Battery is on by default.

Battery Saver saves battery life by stopping apps running in the background when you are not using them. It also turns off location services when the screen is off and turns on dark mode to save battery life. To turn on battery saver, swipe down twice from the top of the screen. Swipe left once[バッテリー セーバー]Tap. With Battery Saver on, you can turn on Super Battery Saver if you want.

To turn on Super Battery Saver,[設定]>[バッテリー]>[バッテリー セーバー]>[スーパー バッテリー セーバー]Go to[使用する場合]Tap. You will be presented with three options: Ask every time – Ask when Battery Saver is on. Always use – Use when battery saver is on. do not use.

Super Battery Saver suspends most apps and notifications. You can whitelist the apps you want to work even with this most extreme battery saving setting enabled. To select required apps,[エクストリーム バッテリー セーバー]from the page[必須アプリ], then tap the app you want to work on with this function. Icons of apps whose behavior is blocked are “grayed out” on the home screen.

Super Battery Saver is the most aggressive way to reduce your Pixel’s energy consumption

Extreme Battery Saver is for when your battery is running low and you need to keep your phone running as long as possible. According to Google, the battery will last up to 48 hours.

Pixel home screen grays out most apps when using Super Battery Saver

Google has included larger batteries in the Pixel 6 (4614mAh) and Pixel 6 Pro (5003mAh), but these two models may have longer battery life. Considering 5G support (both sub-6GHz and mmWave on Pixel 6 Pro and Verizon Pixel 6), 120Hz and 90Hz refresh rates on Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 respectively, and 1440p resolution on the premium model, it’s what users wanted. Understand why you feel you’re not getting the battery life.

In addition to the slow charging speeds of both phones, the Pixel 6 series’ battery situation looks insane. Still, I should point out again that there are several Pixel 6 users who swear the recent update to Android 13 improved the battery life they’re currently getting. Some users who have reset to settings claim that their battery life has improved significantly.

How much screen-on time has your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro had since you updated to Android 13? Do you see an improvement? Let us know your answer by dropping a comment in the box below. It will be interesting to see if any consensus emerges from your answers.

