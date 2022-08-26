What happened when you disabled Google AMP on Tribune Publishing? Surprisingly few.Try it yourself | Kurt Gessler | | Aug 2022





Ahead of the June 2021 algorithm update, Google made a significant announcement in favor of Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) to emphasize the overall page experience when determining search rankings. .

AMP is an open source HTML framework created by Google that features lean pages optimized for better performance on mobile devices. While encouraging good behavior, we limited the design and homogenized the content-level page experience. First appearing in 2016, his AMP page was quickly rolled out by most US news publishers. This was motivated by Google not only for fast load times, but also forcing non-AMP pages out of key mobile search positions like the Top Stories carousel.

Even Twitter in 2017 linked to AMP pages from iOS and Android apps. AMP, like Facebook Instant Articles, has become a ubiquitous offer that many publishers can’t turn down.

However, in late May 2021, amid a flurry of complaints about an out-of-control user experience and subscription integration nightmare, Google announced that it would be ending its AMP obligations with the June 2021 Core Algorithm Update.

As part of this update, we will incorporate page experience metrics into our mobile search Top Stories feature ranking criteria and remove the AMP requirement for Top Stories eligibility.

Instead, Google relied on the now ubiquitous Core Web Vitals metric and related signals. Five months later, Twitter phased out support for her AMP. Around this time, Tribune Publishing decided to phase out his AMP and began a content-level page redesign in Spring 2022.

The move was risky, as search was the largest referral and trusted source of subscriptions to all sites, including Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and New York Daily News traffic. Additionally, coordinating this with redesigns and codebase changes can pick up bad search situations and make them much worse in situations that often negatively impact search. It also exacerbated our concerns as search traffic dropped significantly outside of record COVID highs. The needle was already pointing down.

But if it succeeds, not only will you have full control over the experience on your pages, but you won’t have the technical debt of maintaining and updating AMP. This is a very attractive proposition, as Barry Schwartz states in his Search Engine Land. And most importantly, our mobile web pages are better than AMP at converting visitors to subscribers.

cutover

The first site to make the leap was the Baltimore Sun. With AMP off, starting in early March he cut over and redesigned the pages section by section over the course of four weeks. Prior to the cutover, approximately 68% of daily mobile search users visiting Sun visited her AMP at a significant rate.

For our data, make good use of the Google Analytics Source and Page Type reports, optionally filtered by device. Each line is comprehensive to clarify questions posed by Damon Kiesow shortly after publication. Red is total Google search users, mobile search users (yellow) are a subset, and AMP users (blue) are a subset of that.

As the chart shows, users who visited AMP transitioned smoothly to mobile web search pages, despite the decline in overall searches. Overall, the median number of search users per day from January 1st to July 31st decreased by only 12.41% after AMP, and most of these declines were due to his January annual high. It is caused.

We turned off AMP and switched to the South Florida Sun Sentinel redesign on April 11th. Unlike Baltimore, it only took him a day to turn off his AMP here and on future sites. South Florida had a low reliance on his AMP, with only 39.8% of his mobile search users visiting the framework.

Much like Baltimore, mobile web search picked up the slack when AMP died. The median number of mobile search users per day decreased by only 16.23% after AMP was introduced, but overall there was a high level of volatility.

AMP was deactivated at the Chicago Tribune a few days later on April 15th. Trib had the lowest usage of his AMP, with only his 37.5% of mobile search users being served his AMP page. But the overall search referral level was also top notch.

Chicago was also very resilient, with an 18.15% decrease in median daily mobile search users posting AMP. This is mainly due to the decline in general searches.

Finally, a week later, on April 22nd, the New York Daily News disabled AMP. This was the riskiest proposition in that 73.4% of his mobile search users were served his AMP page. The share of search traffic across Daily News is also higher on mobile and desktop.

Trends show how mobile search users and AMP users lined up. In step, Daily News moved well from his AMP, with his median daily mobile search users down 26.94%. As in Baltimore and Chicago, most of this change is concentrated at the beginning of the year. A roughly horizontal trend line appears from March to July.

result

Taking all factors into account, it is impossible to do a truly clean search impact analysis. In addition to deprecating AMP, there have been redesigns and codebase changes. We were at the end of a long organic search decline due to the pandemic. To what extent has news fatigue been a factor on news-focused sites? And while fairly stable, post-AMP in 2022, some sites published fewer articles each month. This is a factor that can have a significant impact on your overall search referrals.

Despite all these variances, which all hamper search success, Tribune Publishing generally saw a very manageable decline in mobile search referrals after AMP. Search declines generally fall within the acceptable short-term range of standard redesigns, and at a macro level, year-over-year declines are broadly in line with broader search trends.

Given the high page RPM and subscriber conversion rates of non-AMP pages, unplugging AMP looks like an easy win for both programmatic and consumer revenue. And most importantly, it gives you complete control over the user experience. And that’s probably the biggest advantage.

