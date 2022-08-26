Neurodiversity is essential for innovation in the workplace





Your organization is all about creativity and innovation. You believe that diversity enhances creativity. But does your definition of diversity include embracing neurodiversity? It explains the idea that relevant traits are not deficits, but differences that benefit the larger human system.

Neurodiversity is still overlooked and misunderstood in many workplaces. You may have heard about hiring an autistic programmer or that people with ADHD experience less stress from interruptions, but this view of neurodiversity is very limited. Throughout history, neurodiverse people have been engines of creativity and innovation in every field of thought, from literature to technology.

Stories that stay in your heart

Most people familiar with Western culture can easily understand the ugly duckling metaphor. We regularly use it to refer to someone or something whose potential has not been evaluated or evaluated. Gave us one of the “most annoying” metaphors. But did you know that some researchers claim Andersen used this story to explain his (and others’) experiences with autism? It reflects the struggle of being bullied, gaslighted, misunderstood, and trapped in an environment that is hostile to all of yourself.

Andersen’s genre-defining stories and characters represent common social dynamics and the uniqueness and importance of neurodiversity. The Emperor’s new clothes show how the group self-destructs when people indulge in incompetent and self-centered bosses. Needs an often marginalized, underestimated, or childlike truth-teller (another autistic trait). The Princess and the Pea shows how most people can’t perceive something potentially important: a new problem, a faint smell of smoke in the air, or a new competitor. Every group needs a member with more keen perception. You also need to be honest. Truth-tellers, people with extremely keen senses, and people with extraordinary potential are often abused, but they are essential to the functioning of society. Suffers from thinking, hyper-attunement, and mediocrity.

Andersen’s talent was extraordinary, and caution should be exercised in diagnosing individuals based on historical records and writings. Nevertheless, research shows that, contrary to stereotypes, people with autism have considerable aptitude for creating their own tropes. In the experiment, both autistic adults and autistic children outperformed random (non-autistic) participants in creative metaphor production and verbal creativity. As companies compete for customer attention in a distracted world, haunting metaphors and stories are a valuable advantage.

drive discovery

Pioneering inventor Nikola Tesla is another example of a historical figure likely to have autism. His innovative thinking has shaped our modern lives. Whether we’re connecting gadgets, using remote controls, or relying on other types of wireless technology, we’re benefiting from Tesla’s inventions. Alternating current (AC) powers homes and businesses, and Tesla Coil pioneered wireless transmission. His demonstration of his remote control in 1898 was ahead of its time, and many believed it to be magical.

Tesla thought in pictures. He visualized and tested his invention in his head, no drawings or models needed. (Temple Grandin also describes this autistic feature.) He noted that others, such as complaining about the “deafening” noise of his train 30 miles away, an example of hyperesthesia, were Exhibited many textbook features of autism. His focus of life on invention and learning shows a special interest. Tesla also followed an elaborate routine that demonstrated repetitive behavior.

In another example, those who knew the inventor of modern computing, Alan Turing, described him as having multiple neurodiverse traits. A key figure in breaking the Nazi “Enigma” code during World War II, Turing exhibited extreme concentration, avoided eye contact, and had his only friend at school. . These are all common autistic traits. (Some claim he was also dyslexic, but the evidence is inconclusive.

Research supports the relationship between neurodiversity and creativity far beyond specific examples. Adults with dyslexia, although not children, have enhanced nonverbal creativity and often choose creative careers such as the arts. College students with ADHD exhibit higher levels of divergent thinking. In other words, I am good at “thinking outside the box”.

Immersion in work may facilitate learning in people with autism, while independent thinking may foster creative breakthroughs and levels of originality that are hard to find in other groups. I have. Of course, it is important to avoid stereotyping individuals based on group-level findings. Creativity and other abilities of neurodiverse populations vary widely, with each individual having unique struggles and strengths.

anguish of talent

The life stories of Andersen, Tesla, and Turing were also marked by conflict, lack of support, and outright abuse and brutality from others. Tesla’s employers swindled him out of his salary, and for a while he dug a ditch to support himself. It’s an honest way to survive, but what would the world look like if he could spend more time doing the work that best suited his talents?The mobile phone that Tesla envisioned in his 1926 And would the Internet have existed earlier?

It is tempting to say that the times are kinder and more inclusive. But today’s Tesla may not have passed the “culture fit” interview without digging a groove. People with autism are still exploited, defrauded of their pay, excluded from employment and subject to high levels of discrimination in the workplace.

The problem isn’t just about having a “bad boss”. Many talent systems present systematic barriers to neurodivergent thinkers. The solution must also be systemic.

whole body solution

Ironically, while creativity and innovation are sought after, many talent management systems do not welcome creative, unique, or extraordinary talent. They are designed to favor familiar, average, people who can do many things reasonably well, rather than people who do some things very well.

Focusing on the average disadvantage focuses on neurodiverse talents that tend to have a “spiky” profile of ability. For example, the over-reliance on interviews in selection is based on the assumption that a talented and attractive conversationalist touting himself will also attract writers and brilliant engineers. This is a barrier for those who are better at working than selling themselves. A “pointy” profile means that the difference between challenging and talented areas can be more pronounced.When non-work-related challenging areas are used as selection requirements (For example, being attractive in an interview rather than providing a sample of a job in a technical or writing position) may result in outstanding neurodiverse talent being overlooked.

Barriers to employment keep many potential great contributors away, but overcoming these often means facing more hurdles. Lack of flexibility in when, where and how you work hinders your ability to deliver the best possible performance. And if the best performance is delivered and stands out, performers are at risk of envy-based bullying. I’m here. In the UK, her 50% of all managers wouldn’t want to hire a neurodiverse individual to work with. Recruiters in the United States use highly negative stereotypes and vulgar language in favor of refusing to hire employees with autism.

While the situation looks grim, redesigning our talent management system to welcome neurodiverse talent and creativity may be easier than some think. Organizations committed to sectional inclusion can incorporate systematic mechanisms to support all talent at every stage of their talent management system, from job design and selection to professional development and promotion. . Interestingly, even recruiters who blatantly discriminate against autistic job seekers support the need for systematic regulation to ensure inclusive employment.

Built-in inclusion relies on fair and just processes, not on the whim of individual managers. Furthermore, by applying the core principles of inclusive systems (emphasis on broad employee participation in work design, performance, flexibility, organizational justice, transparency, and use of effective tools in decision-making), It creates a healthier work environment for everyone. It also helps us build a more creative world.

