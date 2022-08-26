Google labels abortion prevention centers in search results





Photo: Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/picture Alliance (Getty Images)

After years of largely ignoring abortion rights advocates and those who tried to seek abortion care via Google, the company finally announced Thursday an update to how search engines handle abortions. did. Especially for users in abortion-phobic or abortion-prohibiting states, given the number of search results for abortion care and Google ads linking to Centers for Pregnancy Against the Abortion Crisis (CPC). , which is an important step. The move comes days after Yelp announced it would attach a similar consumer warning to its list of abortion crisis response pregnancy centers.

CPCs intentionally masquerade as abortion clinics on their websites and use key placement on Google (i.e., at the top of search results pages) to target abortion seekers. But state-funded abortion prevention facilities do not offer abortions or other medical care. They exist only to harass, spy on, and convince abortionists not to have abortions. Because they are not health care providers, a CPC worker is not subject to the medical privacy standards set by his HIPAA.

Going forward, Google has written to Senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Michigan) asking them to include a label that offers abortion or does not offer abortion under each ad. I told you. Labels are assigned based on organization responses as part of Google’s abortion certification process. If your organization does not complete this process, you may not attach ads to keywords related to abortion. The letter did not identify any keywords associated with it, but likely included a search for abortion.

In addition to labeling the ads, Google says it will exclude non-abortion medical facilities from Google Maps search results. do not offer abortions).

But with more and more states outlawing abortion, some reproductive health clinics that can provide care and medical advice to abortion seekers are technically no longer offering abortions, so a Google Maps search may be excluded from and lumped together with fake clinics. As Reproductive Justice activist Erin Matson put it, offering abortion and not providing an abortion label does not accurately capture the post-Roe reality we live in. If they want solid information on the full spectrum of reproductive health, what do they need to know—whether a health care provider has an anti-abortion agenda.

G/O Media can earn commissions

More than just a protein shake, LyfeFuel takes a holistic approach to nutrition to provide essential nutrients that are often in short supply when you’re rushing to eat throughout the day.

Abortion clinic directory ineedanA.com, launched in 2016, struggles to direct Google to fake clinics to directly address abortion seekers. Rebecca, the website’s executive director, calls Google’s update a much-needed step, but its labeling process was finished weeks ago, leaving only the problematic ineedanA.com Instead, it says it’s bundling together other verified abortion resources and providers that offer legal abortion pills by email. crisis pregnancy center.

As a modern, comprehensive and user-friendly website for abortion seekers in the United States, ineedanA.com should not be in the same bucket as deceptive crisis pregnancy centers, Rebecca said in a statement shared with Jezebel. The main reason ineedanA.com exists is because Google didn’t return factual information when I needed an abortion 10 years ago. She says she welcomes the opportunity for her own website to work with her Google to better identify and label abortion providers, important resources, and predatory her CPCs. increase.

Google has released an update amid growing criticism of the company’s lackluster response to the Roe v. Wade overthrow. Google faced intense pressure to collect location data that could place people in abortion clinics. Despite recent pledges to automatically delete data collected in these locations, the company says it will continue to respond to warrants and requests from law enforcement (the company said in 2020 alone that We received about 12,000 geofence warrants). As Jezebel previously reported, links to websites of critical pregnancy centers generally enable the collection of data on abortion seekers. All of this helps bring criminal proceedings against abortion seekers and pregnant people.

Exposing the critical pregnancy center in their ad is a long-awaited advance from the world’s largest search engine. The same company previously awarded the critical pregnancy center network Obria a $150,000 grant for free advertising. But questions remain. Google has promised that he will implement some of these changes as early as 2019. [does] Google doesn’t allow ads that promote harmful health claims, but Google doesn’t specify what to do with the influx of ads or search results for abortion pills.

If Google actually does it, an update announced this week could prove vital at a time when privacy and safety for pregnant women are becoming increasingly scarce. The same company that reportedly shared the young man’s texts with police, resulting in her arrest, and allowed the CPC to use the data of abortion seekers, pulled pages from recent actions on Google and Yelp. We can only hope that they get it and announce their own changes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jezebel.com/google-labels-anti-abortion-centers-search-1849461576 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos