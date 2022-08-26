Whitney Johnson to Keynote WIN Summit – TechBuzz News





Wasatch Innovation Network (WIN), a partnership between the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce and TechBuzz News, announced today that WIN Venture Summit keynote speaker will be Whitney Johnson, technology-enabled talent development firm and CEO of Disruption Advisors at 2020 Inc. announced that it was a .5000 fast-growing company.

The WIN Venture Summit is an invitation-only event that brings together Utah’s leading venture companies and the next generation of entrepreneurs, mentors and key stakeholders from the state’s entrepreneurial community. The summit will include inspiring speakers, relevant and timely panels to educate entrepreneurs on fundraising and growing their business under current market conditions.

Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, said: “As one of the world’s top business thinkers, Whitney Johnson will be an inspiring voice to business leaders as they shape the direction of innovation in Utah’s ecosystem.”

Paul Ahlstrom, co-founder of TechBuzz News and chairman of the Wasatch Innovation Network, said: “Whitney Johnson’s role as co-founder of the Disruptive Innovation Fund with Clayton Christensen, in collaboration with her Entrepreneurship Fundamentals course, will provide entrepreneurs and investors with unique insights as a keynote address at the summit.” Utah is becoming a magnet for the capital, talent, and opportunity that will shape our state for decades.We support their dreams. And we are happy to help build a new wave of innovation for our country.”

Johnson is the author of the Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestseller Smart Growth: How to Grow Your People to Grow Your Company (HBP). Publisher’s Weekly described it as “compelling… insightful… practical… evocative”. She is also one of the top 10 management thinkers in the world according to her Thinkers50, her Top Her Voice of 2020 on LinkedIn with 1.8 million followers, and she is a popular I host the Disrupt Yourself podcast. She understands how companies work, how investors think, how the best coaches coach, and she incorporates all of that into her work.

Elisabeth Nebeker, Director of the Wasatch Innovation Network, said: “Utah Innovation I couldn’t be more excited to bring this group together with the opportunity to hear from Whitney Johnson as she helps connect the dots across her ecosystem. .”

The WIN Venture Summit is hosted by the Wasatch Innovation Network and sponsored by WIN Partners Salt Lake Chamber, IsoTalent, and TechBuzz News. Presented sponsors are Kickstart Fund and Frazier Group. Venture sponsors are Atomic, Pando Ventures, Sweater, and Sorenson Ventures. Startup sponsors are Diversified Insurance Group, Epic Ventures, EY, Hillcrest Bank, Mayer Brown and Peterson Ventures. Entrepreneurial sponsors are Album VC, Assure, KHN Enterprises, Spacestation Investments, and SpringTide.

Wasatch Innovation Network is a sponsor of the Wasatch Innovation Network Top 100 Entrepreneurs (WIN100). This initiative identifies and fosters relationships between Utah’s emerging and top founders, CEOs, CTOs, and Utah’s venture talent. WIN100 is a community-nominated, peer-selected organization of the top 100 tech venture entrepreneurs in the state ecosystem. The WIN100 idea was based on the premise that the crowd would successfully identify the innovators and entrepreneurs “most likely to create high-growth companies” in Utah. The WIN Venture Summit saw his 107 WIN 100 entrepreneurs who were voted in and selected, and hundreds of his WIN 100 nominees who were nominated by their peers but weren’t on the WIN 100 list this year. It is a gathering of

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techbuzz.news/whitney-johnson-to-keynote-win-summit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos