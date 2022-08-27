GLOBAL KIDNEY SUMMIT mobilizes patients for care innovation





Decades of paternalism and high mortality challenges dialysis

Consumers with Kidney Patients Want Choice and Access to Care

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP), the nation’s largest independent kidney patient organization, and the George Washington University (GW) School of Medicine and Health Sciences strategic partners (SMHS ) hosted the 4th Annual Global Summit on Renal Innovation on August 23-24, 2022, titled “Global Renal Patient Voices – Keys to Accelerate Innovation”. With tens of thousands of participants, it is now the largest patient-driven innovation summit in the world. The 2022 Summit welcomed new participants from Nepal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iraq and Kazakhstan. The 2022 event included 15 sessions with a combined audience of over 60 patient professionals, government, healthcare and industry speakers. All presentations of the 2022 Global Summit will be available on-demand through the AAKP website and his AAKP YouTube channel to exponentially increase the reach of his AAKP and GW SMHS of this year’s Global Summit content. , continue to reach additional audiences around the world.

George Washington School of Medicine & Health Sciences

The 2022 Summit marked a massive global shift in patient expectations, advocacy, science, innovation and public policy related to kidney disease and care. Kidney care and treatment is undergoing the biggest change in decades as patients organize to influence policy and research accelerates as new companies and investors enter the field. Status quo renal care, particularly institutional dialysis, has been defined over the last century by very high costs, including patient disability and mortality, job loss and reliance on unemployment assistance, and enormous costs to taxpayers and society. is the legacy of COVID-19 is exacerbating the patient’s existing disease burden and remains a serious threat to the kidney disease population worldwide. Patients with kidney disease are susceptible to COVID-19 due to multiple chronic conditions they manage, compromised immune systems, and immunosuppressive therapy that limits the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and therapies in the case of kidney transplant recipients. very vulnerable to

The summit is a key component of AAKP’s “Decade of the Kidney” initiative, launched in 2019, to help patients organize internationally and engage more deeply in kidney research, clinical trials, industry-led innovation, and public policy. It aims to engage and provide new life-saving treatments. lifetime for most patients. AAKP connects and coordinates patient-consumers and patient advocacy groups around the world to elevate kidney disease as a health, policy, economic and workforce priority. AAKP and its affiliated professional organizations support innovation and care choices aimed at early detection of disease and safer, patient-centered treatments that prevent or slow disease progression. AAKP and its allies advocate for preemptive organ transplantation, home dialysis, artificial and wearable organs, and xenotransplantation.

In the past few years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and regulatory bodies around the world have approved safe new treatments that improve the quality of life and reduce the disease burden for people with kidney disease.

AAKP overcomes barriers to patient choice and access to care, particularly government policies, health care provider and insurer practices that intentionally impede patient care choice and access to timely treatment and new innovations. train and mobilize patients to In the United States, the AAKP recently launched its Voice of the Patient Patient Choice initiative, which calls on elected leaders, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and health insurance companies to provide complete guidance on decisions that impede patient choice and access. We held them accountable (www.patientvoicepatientchoice.org). AAKP is working with patients around the world to establish similar accountability initiatives in their own countries.

Dr. Barbara L. Bass, Vice President of Health Affairs, Dean of GW SMHS, and CEO of George Washington School of Medicine Associates, opened this year’s Global Summit. The first session will feature his AAKP International his Ambassadors representing Nepal, India, Germany, Australia and Canada, and will be working in their own countries to increase patient insight and engagement in public policy, clinical trials and medical innovation. I am active. All sessions were moderated by the patient and attended by international experts such as: Dr. Raymond Vanholder, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, University of Ghent, Clinical Director of Nephrology Department, Ghent University Hospital, Belgium, and President of the European Renal Health Alliance (Belgium); Dr. Murray Sheldon, MD, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) (USA), Associate Director of Technology and Innovation. Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, PhD, MD, Regents Professor and McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health and Director for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, University of Minnesota (USA); JackFisher, Technical Officer, Global Coordination Mechanism for Noncommunicable Diseases , Global Platform for Noncommunicable Diseases, Office of the Deputy Director General, World Health Organization, Geneva (Switzerland); Dr. Manikkam Suthanthiran, MD, Stanton Griffis Distinguished Professorship in Medicine, Professorship in Biochemistry and Surgery, Cornell University School of Medicine, Founding Chair, Department of Transplant Medicine, New York-Presbyterian/Weill Medical Center for Nephrology and Hypertension, Cornell Medical Center, Co-Chair, Executive Transplantation Council for Columbia and Cornell’s Multi-Organ Programs, New York Presbyterian Hospital, USA. Dr. Robert A. Star, MD, Director, Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Disease, Section Chief, Renal Diagnostics and Therapeutics Unit, Kidney Diseases Branch, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health (USA) ) ); Dr. Benno Kitsche, MD, Specialist in Internal Medicine, Nephrology and Hypertension, DHL, President, Committee for the Further Development and Promotion of Home Dialysis, KfH Dialysis and Kidney Transplantation Committee (Germany); Melissa • Flatman, United States Department of Defense (USA), Congressional Medical Research Programs, Peer Review and Science Management, Consumer Review Administrator. Ann M. Dodelin, MA, Consumer Reviewer Administrator, Sr., Peer Review and Science Management, Congressional Medical Research Program, Department of Defense (USA); Dr. Fokko Wieringa, PhD, (2021 KidneyX Artificial Kidney Prize Winner), Chief Scientist, IMEC, The Netherlands, Dutch Kidney Foundation, Member, Kidney Health Initiative (NETHERLANDS).

AAKP President and 16-year kidney transplant recipient Richard Knight said: As I said in my opening remarks, educating people about kidney disease prevention, treatment options and new innovations is a humanitarian act. Knight is a member of the NIH/NIDDK Advisory Board, Co-Chair of the Strategic Plan Stakeholder Engagement Subgroup, and Co-Chair of his Community Engagement Committee for the Kidney Precision Medicine Project (KPMP).

Dominic Raj, Ph.D., director of the Division of Kidney Disease and Hypertension, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and co-chair of the Global Summit, said: “During these five years, there has been a significant increase in the pipeline and drugs in clinical trials. It is driven by scientific advances that have enabled

Paul T. Conway, a 42-year kidney patient, co-chair of the Global Summit and chair of AAKP Policy and Global Affairs, said: Advancing innovation policies and actively supporting courageous professionals and companies working to expand innovation in care choices and treatments. You have the will and the ability, and we are carrying out that vision. Patients who live in a system that denies universal human rights and want to have a say and a choice about their treatment and outcomes. Fully support fellow kidney patients who oppose the demands of Conway is a former Chief of Staff for the U.S. Department of Labor and a member of the American Board of Internal Medicine’s (ABIM) Nephrology Specialty Committee.

The AAKP Kidney Decade has received widespread international attention and support. In June 2022, the European Kidney Health Alliance (EKHA) will formalize its continued commitment to his Decade Initiative by including it as the theme of the annual European Kidney Forum at the European Parliament in Brussels. Expanded. AAKP leaders joined patients and elected officials across the EU to discuss patient demands for greater innovation, such as artificial organs and access. Over the past year, AAKP has been actively engaging with the World Health Organization (WHO) in a new engagement framework to enhance the lived experience and sense of urgency shared by patients around the world in WHO deliberations and agenda setting. rice field.

AAKP and GW SMHS would like to thank Novartis, Gold Level, for sponsoring the 2022 Global Summit. Silver level, Kibow Biotech; Bronze level, Horizon Therapeutics and Travere Therapeutics. Patron Level, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. and support level, Talaris Therapeutics. Information about the 2023 Global Summit will be posted at https://aakp.org/programs-and-events/global-summit/ as it becomes available.

About the American Kidney Patients Association (AAKP): Since 1969, AAKP is a patient-led organization that drives policy debate on consumer care choices and treatment innovations for people with kidney disease. In 2018, AAKP established KidneyVoters, the largest kidney voter registration program in the United States. Over the past decade, AAKP patients have helped obtain lifetime transplant drug coverage in Kidney Transplant Recipients (2020). New Patient-Centered Policy by White House Executive Order (2019) to Promote Kidney Health in America. New Job Protections for Living Organ Donors by the U.S. Department of Labor (2018). Act of Congress (2013) authorizing HIV-positive organ transplants for HIV-positive patients. Follow AAKP on social media at @kidneypatient on Facebook, @kidneypatient on Twitter, @kidneypatient on Instagram, and visit www.aakp.org for more information.

About GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences: Founded in 1824, the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) was the capital’s first medical school and the 11th oldest in the nation. GW SMHS works together in the nation’s capital with integrity and determination to improve the health and well-being of local, national and global communities. Visit their website atsmhs.gwu.edu.

Media Contact: Jennifer RateMarketing & Communications Manager[email protected](813) 400-2394

SOURCE American Kidney Association

