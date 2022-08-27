Google Drive update eliminates frustrating file-sharing problems





Google has announced updates to its cloud storage service Drive. This makes cross-enterprise collaboration easier for everyone involved.

As explained in a new blog post (opens in new tab), Google Drive’s existing visitor sharing functionality extends beyond providing file access to users without Google accounts.

Non-Google users will be able to view, comment on, and edit Docs, Sheets, and Slides, as well as upload content to Google Workspace customer-controlled shared folders.

Google Drive compatibility

There are several peripheral players, but the productivity and office software market is largely dominated by two suites: Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. According to data recently collected on behalf of TechRadar Pro, 58.2% of US businesses chose the former, with 15% choosing Google’s suite instead.

However, while healthy competition benefits customers in the long run, problems can arise when companies need to work with organizations that do not subscribe to the same software bundle.

To address this issue, both Microsoft and Google have made adjustments to limit the amount of friction customers face and ease transitions between suites should businesses choose to change providers. I did.

For example, you can port a Microsoft Word document to Google Docs, or download Google Slides in a format compatible with PowerPoint. Similarly, the launch of Google Drive visitor sharing has removed some of the barriers associated with sharing files between organizations.

However, the latest update takes this feature a step further by allowing external collaborators to upload files and create content within Google Drive, in addition to the ability to access existing documents. .

The main caveat is that not all users will be able to take advantage of the new Google Drive features. Most paying customers have access, but this feature doesn’t extend to Business Starter and Enterprise Essentials plan customers, nor to legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

The ability for non-Google users to post to shared drive folders is also not available to individual account holders, whether or not they have paid for a subscription.

