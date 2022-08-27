Moderna Sues Pfizer and BioNTech for Infringing Patents Central to Moderna’s Revolutionary mRNA Technology Platform





Both the U.S. and Germany plan to file complaints alleging that Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty® unlawfully infringes patents filed by Moderna between 2010 and 2016

Moderna is not seeking the removal of Comirnaty® from the market or an injunction against future sales

The company is not seeking monetary damages for its sales to 92 low-middle-income countries under its GAVI COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC 92).

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today filed in Pfizer in U.S. District Court. and a patent infringement lawsuit against BioNTech. For the District of Massachusetts and the Düsseldorf District Court in Germany.

Moderna believes that Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty® infringes patents that Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016 covering Moderna’s underlying mRNA technology. This breakthrough technology was integral to the development of his Spikevax®, Moderna’s proprietary mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech copied this technology without Moderna’s permission to create Comirnaty®.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said: The vaccine, which he began building in 2010, along with his 2015 and his 2016 patented research on coronaviruses, was safe and highly effective in record time after the pandemic struck. We were able to manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna uses its mRNA technology platform to develop medicines that can treat and prevent infectious diseases such as influenza and HIV, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases and rare forms of cancer. ”

In October 2020, Moderna pledged not to enforce COVID-19-related patents while the pandemic continues, consistent with its commitment to equitable global access. In March 2022, Moderna renewed its pledge when the collective fight against COVID-19 entered a new phase, with vaccine supply no longer a barrier to access in many parts of the world. Moderna will never enforce the patent of his COVID-19 vaccine, which will be used in 92 lower and middle-income countries under the GAVI COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC 92), but he is respected by companies such as Pfizer and BioNTech. made it clear that he expects to We will consider commercially reasonable licenses when requesting licenses for other markets. Pfizer and his BioNTech did not.

“We believe Pfizer and BioNTech continue to illegally copy and use Moderna’s inventions without permission,” said Shannon Thyme-Klinger, Moderna’s chief legal officer. Outside of the now-defunct AMC 92 countries, Moderna expects Pfizer and BioNTech to compensate Moderna’s patented technology for Moderna’s continued use by the Comminati® in a new generation of medicines for patients. Our mission to create innovative medicines cannot be achieved without a patent system that rewards and protects innovation by delivering on the promise of mRNA science.”

Moderna recognizes the need to ensure continued access to these life-saving vaccines and is not seeking to remove Comirnaty® from the market, nor is it seeking an injunction to prevent future sales. Hmm. In addition, Moderna does not seek damages related to Pfizer’s sales to AMC 92 countries, nor does Moderna seek damages for Pfizer’s sales for which the U.S. government is liable. Consistent with Moderna’s patent commitments, the Company also seeks no damages for activities that occurred prior to March 8, 2022.

Pfizer and BioNTech Infringe on Moderna Patents

Moderna believes Pfizer and BioNTech have copied two key features of Moderna’s patented technology that are critical to the success of mRNA vaccines. When COVID-19 emerged, neither Pfizer nor BioNTech had experience developing mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases at Moderna’s level, and deliberately followed Moderna’s lead to develop their own vaccines.

First, Pfizer and BioNTech have brought four different vaccine candidates into clinical trials. This included options that paved the way for moderna innovation. However, Pfizer and his BioNTech ultimately decided to develop a vaccine with the exact same mRNA chemical modifications as Spikevax®. Moderna scientists began developing this chemical modification in 2010 to avoid triggering unwanted immune responses when mRNA is introduced into the body, and in 2015 it was first validated in human trials.

Second, despite many different options, Pfizer and BioNTech have copied Moderna’s approach to encode a full-length spike protein in a coronavirus lipid nanoparticle formulation. Scientists at Moderna developed this approach when they created a vaccine for the coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), years before COVID-19 first appeared.

The patent rights Moderna seeks to enforce do not relate to intellectual property created while Moderna was working with the National Institutes of Health to combat COVID-19. This collaboration only began after the patented technology at issue here proved successful in his 2015 and his 2016 clinical trials.

About Moderna

In its 10-year history, Moderna has grown from a research-stage company driving programs in messenger RNA (mRNA) to a diversified clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities and a broad intellectual property portfolio and transformed. An integrated manufacturing plant that enables rapid clinical and commercial production at scale in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulations. Moderna maintains partnerships with a wide range of national and international government and commercial collaborators, enabling both the pursuit of breakthrough science and the rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna’s combined capabilities have allowed him the licensed use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna’s mRNA platform builds on continued advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology, and manufacturing to treat infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune diseases. enabling the development of laws and vaccines. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical company by Science for the past seven years. For more information, please visit www.modernatx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes: the remedies sought in that litigation, including our decision not to seek an injunction against the sale of Comirnaty; Our commitment not to seek damages for sales to the U.S. Government or AMC 92 countries. Development of vaccines and therapeutics against HIV, influenza, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. This could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in Moderna’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 under “Risk Factors.” including other risks and uncertainties described under the heading For each of the quarters ended March 31, 2022, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and subsequent filings by Moderna with his SEC are available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Available. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna’s current expectations and speak only as of the dates indicated herein.

