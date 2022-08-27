A third generation of Google Tensor is rumored to be in testing





Google Tensor made a relatively strong debut on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but it was clear there was a lot of room for improvement. Tensor 2 is set for the Pixel 7 series in just two months, but Samsung is rumored to be already working on the 3rd generation of his Tensor.

Samsung is currently in early testing and development with Google on its third-generation Tensor chipset, according to GalaxyClub officials. That’s certainly information to be taken with a grain of salt, but this is what is being claimed now.

According to this rumor, Google is testing the 3rd generation of Tensor under a development board named “Ripcurrent”. As previously reported, Tensor 2 is being developed under ‘Cloudripper’. The model number for the 3rd generation Tensor Chip is apparently S5P9865, matching the Tensor Chip pattern. The model number of the original Tensor chip was S5P9845 and Tensor 2 is believed to be S5P9855.

Nothing really surprising here, but it’s worth noting that Google is sticking with Samsung at least through this 3rd generation proprietary chip. The original Tensor chip relied heavily on Samsung’s work on his Exynos chip. This is very easy to see if you take a closer look at the chip. Samsung is one of the few options Google has to work on Tensor right now, but we’ll see Google partner with the likes of MediaTek and, virtually impossible, Qualcomm to enhance Tensor’s capabilities. would certainly be interesting.

Unfortunately, it remains to be seen what improvements the third generation of Tensors will bring. But it’s clear that Google has a lot to work on.

The connectivity performance of the first Tensor chips lagged far behind Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chips, and various thermal issues were just as annoying. Besides, the efficiency could certainly use a boost. The new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 found in devices like the OnePlus 10T and Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a great example of what efficient chips can do in smartphones, but Tensor has fallen far behind in its efforts. Hopefully by Gen 3 Google will be able to close the gap and offer a similar experience with his Tensor to what Samsung and others offer with their Qualcomm Snapdragon.

The 3rd generation Google Tensor could debut on the Pixel 8 series around late 2023.

Google details:

FTC: I use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

For more information, visit 9to5Google on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2022/08/26/google-tensor-third-generation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos