



Innovation as self-reform

Why should an organization innovate? Innovation is often seen as the cornerstone of sustainable growth and as a way for a company to differentiate itself from its competitors, but it is more fundamental to innovation in business. The driving force is the need to stay relevant. When Airbnb launched, many big hotel chains didn’t feel threatened. But it didn’t take long for Airbnb to list more listings than the world’s top five hotel brands combined.

This example highlights one important message. When it comes to innovation, companies need to be prepared. Innovate or abdicate and emerge.

Depending on their leadership style and approach, organizations will either adopt a proactive approach to innovate or adopt a defensive strategy to try to weather market turmoil. Which is the right response depends on the nature of the industry and the market position of the individual organization. A good starting point to ensure that the executive and innovation teams are on the same page is to ask the following questions:

Timing Do you generally want to be a first mover, early adopter, or fast follower? Where are your competitive advantages and why?

Risk What is your organization’s stance on risk? Are you looking for incremental or disruptive innovation? What is the right balance between these two dimensions and what do you expect from your leaders?

How do you approach process innovation? Is it something you want to build and protect internally, or are you open and collaborative and want the best ideas as they come along?

How Do you see innovation as a way to explore many different ideas, or do you want to make a few limited bets, but bets that matter?

Technology leads innovation

Marc Andreessen said in his famous 2011 essay that software is eating the world. The world’s largest by market capitalization, he has 8 out of 10 tech companies, and in 2010 he had only 2. This is also true for innovation. Organizations must keep in mind that, at their core, innovation is driven by technology.

For example, software-driven transformation is redefining the global automotive industry. We are transforming our vehicles, organizational structures, processes, methods and tools. Automotive manufacturing today is defined, designed and operated primarily by software. Our research suggests software-based features and services will be a $640 billion global market by 2031, growing from 8% to 22% of his OEM’s current annual revenue over this period. 21

Companies across industries are building massive technology foundations to harness data to drive innovation. For example, in the utility market, a robust data and technology foundation is a prerequisite for successful implementation of new energy models. Sustainability and carbon footprint reduction are top priorities in the energy sector. Again, the solutions are always based on new technologies.

We are entering a new era of technology-driven innovation. Researchers estimate that technological innovations across virtual reality (VR), the metaverse, the quantum, and the circular economy could add trillions of dollars of new value to the global economy by the end of the 2020s. 22 The next decade will enable the generation of complex mathematical models and great processing power, enabling the simulation of processes previously thought unfeasible.

know the technology

Leaders must increase their own technical knowledge to stay on top of new developments. They need to consciously drive a digital mindset within their organization. Research shows that only 7% of companies today have digitally savvy executive teams. Fewer than one in four CEOs can be classified as digitally savvy, and only one in eight CFOs.

Companies with digitally savvy executive teams have 48% higher revenue growth and 15% higher net profit margins than those without. One example of a company that brings the right tech skills to the top is Goldman Sachs, which launched consumer banking. The intention was to build a modern digital business within a 150-year-old traditional financial institution. By the first quarter of 2022, the Marcus brand already served over 13 million customers (including through Apple Card partnerships)24. Manage Alexas machine learning (ML) platform services.

management goals

Innovation leaders must look beyond their underlying philosophies and set firm business goals. Purpose establishes an innovation leader in delivery and accountability. The main purposes of advertising are:

1) Identify weak signals and keep up with the technology wave. This does not mean that you should always be the first mover. Don’t be late.

2) Build for the future portfolio with a focus on understanding the use cases of every technology.

3) Manage the innovation continuum. A key focus is building an inclusive spirit across the organization. Innovation is not an elitist activity, it is an activity that requires all the resources within an organization.

Today’s market dynamics present a significant opportunity for business leaders to rethink their innovation strategies. It is no exception that companies must be fast, agile, responsible and innovative. Innovation starts with the mindset of challenging the status quo, moving faster than business as usual. Getting started with innovation is easy. Sustained success requires organizations to continually reassess the role of innovation in their journey, build the right technology capabilities, ensure their leaders have the right skills, and create new organizational characteristics. will be

