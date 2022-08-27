Propelify Innovation Festival takes place in October





Entrepreneurs, investors and innovators should mark their calendars for the 2022 edition of the Propelify Innovation Festival on October 6th at Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken.

Enabled by TechUnited:NJ, the festival brings together industry professionals and thousands of attendees each year to discuss innovation and entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurs looking to scale their business, investors looking for access to early-stage technology before it hits the news, innovators looking to grow their careers in tech, or new ways to innovate and leverage technology. If you are part of a company looking for , Propelify is where ideas are put into action,” said Aaron Price, founder of Propelify and his CEO at TechUnited, in a statement.

Plus its fun.

With a focus on entrepreneurship and innovation, this year’s Stage of Wisdom topics include climate change, diversity, smart cities, communications, wellness and venture capital.

This year, the organizers have added the Stage of Finspiration, sponsored by Cross River Bank, to tackle Fintech Innovation, Emerging Technologies, Metaverse, Web3 and more.

The 2022 festival speakers are:

Nora Apsel, Founder and CEO, Morty Vinit Bharara, Co-Founder and CEO, Mojo Amanda Cassatt, Co-Founder and CEO, Serotonin. Jeff Hoffman, Co-Founder and President of Mojito, Y-Vonne Hutchinson, Co-Founder of Priceline, Dr. Dan Karlin, CEO and Founder of ReadySet, Chief Medical Officer, MindMed Clara Krivoy, Partner, Head of Digital Commerce Group, Brown Rudnick Katica Roy, Founder, Pipeline Equity Douglas Rushkoff, Bestselling Author, Host of Team Human Podcast Ben Sun, Founder, Primary Ventures

“The Propelify Innovation Festival brings together the innovators who are building the future while continuing the legacy of innovation rooted in New Jersey,” said Governor Phil Murphy. TechUnited:NJ is thrilled to be leading the way in bringing the most inspiring companies, entrepreneurs and innovators who put ideas into action to New Jersey. ”

Launched in 2016, the festival aligns with one of Murphy’s goals to build the state’s technology industry and regain New Jersey’s role as a leader in innovation.

More than 3,000 people attended last year’s event, according to the company’s website. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to move to virtual events, which attracted over 6,000 registrants.

Also at the October event, the winners of the 2022 TechUnited:BetterX Challenges will be announced, giving innovative entrepreneurs $100,000 in cash and valuable mentorship opportunities.

Sponsors and supporters of this award include PSEG, Labcorp, RWJBarnabas, Audible, Samsung, Verizon Business and Cross River Bank.

