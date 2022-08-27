Google Maps, Searched to Clearly Show Real Abortion Providers





Google search results and maps clearly show medical clinics that provide abortion services, misleading women in crisis to “clinics” that don’t actually provide medical care less likely.

The move follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn the Roe v Wade decision, invoking laws outlawing abortion in some states.

A Google spokesperson said the update has been in place for “many months.” But it’s worth noting that the tech giant has come under fire from lawmakers and their employees over search and map results that direct abortion seekers to so-called pregnancy crisis clinics. provide instructions.

According to the update, queries for places that offer abortions will now be labeled “offer abortions” if Google can verify that the facility actually offers the procedure, the spokesperson said. told The Register.

Other locations that are possible, but not confirmed by Google, are labeled “May not offer abortions.”

As for how Google checks to see if a clinic offers abortions, there are know-it-all data collectors, and it doesn’t (necessarily) imply oversight.

Google will get verification the old-fashioned way, according to a spokesperson. That is, pick up the phone and call the business directly. Oh, it also uses “trusted data sources”. Hmm.

We are currently rolling out an update that will make it easier for users to find the locations that offer the services they searched for

Google also wants to make it easier to expand your search for abortion providers. To this end, let users know if there are no relevant places nearby and provide a “search further away” option. This, of course, could help women living in states where abortion is currently illegal.

This change doesn’t just apply to abortion providers. Other locations, such as mental health clinics, physical therapy centers, and travel clinics, will also be included in faraway location searches, and Google plans to expand this feature, the spokesperson said.

According to a statement provided to The Register, “When users turn to Google to find local information, we want them to be able to easily explore the different locations available and decide which ones are most helpful to them. “We are currently rolling out an update that will make it easier for users to find places that offer the services they searched for, or expand the results to show more options. “

Hundreds of Googlers told CEO Sundar Pichai that these changes will protect those who want abortions and extend the health benefits enjoyed by full-time employees to contractors. It happened about a week after I requested a better job.

Last week, the Alphabet union sent a petition signed by more than 650 Alphabet workers to Pichai and five other executives to criticize the tech giant for misleading abortion-related search and map queries. It called for the “immediate” implementation of several reproductive health benefits and user protections, such as fixing .

Even before the Supreme Court dismissed Roe, U.S. lawmakers sent Pichai a letter of its own urging him to do something about misleading search results and ads directing users to anti-abortion clinics.

In the letter, they said that in states where abortion is prohibited, 37% of Google Maps results and 11% of Google searches for “abortion clinic near me” and “abortion drugs” were found in these states. I mentioned that it was about the so-called Pregnancy Crisis Center. Alphabet employees demand that Google fix this by removing fake abortion providers from these queries.

The Alphabet union called the new label “a big deal for users who have been misled by pregnancy crisis centers posing as abortion providers,” in a tweet Thursday.

“However, as we have requested, Google is not doing enough to *remove* these misleading results,” it added.

A union spokesperson told The Register that workers have yet to get any response from Alphabet’s leadership. As of Tuesday, 710 employees have signed the petition.

