Can Indiana Secure a Technology Hub for the CHIPS Act? – Indianapolis Business Journal





With the help of new federal law, Indiana’s leaders believe the state has a huge chance to become a tech metropolis at the heart of the nation.

A provision of the $280billion CHIPS and Science Act requires the US Department of Commerce to authorize $10 billion in funding over five years to create 20 technology hubs across the country.

Eric Holcomb

Three of these hubs should be in the Midwest and not yet known as major technology centers.

Given all we’ve accomplished in a relatively short period of time, we can see how our state can become a hub of innovation, said Governor Eric Holcomb from his hotel room in Taiwan. I spoke. This week, development leaders touted Indiana as a key location for Asian companies to invest and manufacture computer chips and batteries for electric vehicles.

While much is expected of a potential tech hub in Indiana, Holcomb acknowledged that more guidance is needed to know exactly what the federal government wants. I’m here.

The language of the CHIPS Act says the hubs will focus on technology development, job creation, and expanding the nation’s innovation capacity, but how the Department of Commerce decides which areas to acquire these hubs remains to be seen. Not decided. several months to a year.

Bryce Carpenter

There is some ambiguity at this point, as it has not gone through Commerce Department rulemaking, said Bryce Carpenter, vice president of industry engagement at Connexus Indiana.

this is, [National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure] program, Carpenter said. NEVI was rolled out in early February as a byproduct of his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed last November. Then there were funds dedicated to each NEVI program. Fast forward, as of August 1st, Indiana has submitted plans to begin her NEVI program.

Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young, who worked with New York Democratic Sen. said he would receive education funding from

brad chambers

Todd Young

Young said it is funding everything from associate-level to graduate-level education to help the US lead the way in areas as diverse as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors and batteries.

State officials are in close contact with federal officials to ensure that Indiana is the focus when technology hubs are selected.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers said he has had many conversations with the Department of Commerce, both in person and over the phone.

Recent progress

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is committed to revitalizing the state’s electronics industry, offering a degree program in semiconductor engineering at Purdue University to encourage chip manufacturing in Indiana.

Taiwan-based manufacturer MediaTek Inc. announced in June plans to build a microchip design studio on its Purdue campus.

Tom Sonderman

In July, Minnesota-based SkyWater Technology Inc. announced plans to build a $1.8 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility at Purdue University.

When it comes to innovation centers, SkyWater CEO Tom Sonderman said he expects Purdue to be one of them.

Beyond chip manufacturing, Indiana also benefits from a burgeoning life sciences industry and a favorable business environment.

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. announced in May plans to invest $2.1 billion to build two manufacturing facilities in Boone County’s Lebanese Innovation and Research District.

In a surprise announcement that same week, global auto giants Stellatis and Samsung SDI announced a joint venture for a lithium-ion battery production plant in Kokomo.

Mike Dodd

Jordan Isaacs

So many industries thrive and continue to grow here, says Jordan Isaacs, relationship manager at TechPoint, a local technology advocacy group. I think diversification ensures that you have a variety of options on the table.

Mike Dodd, advisory chairman for Carmel-based Dioltas, which works with companies interested in doing business with the U.S. Department of Defense, said Indiana has worked hard to demonstrate its status as a place for innovation. said.

According to Dodd, we are in a very good position to acquire one of the regional tech hubs, partly because the Department of Commerce is announcing what the tech hub will look like. I didn’t wait for

potential hurdles

With the exception of Ohio, Indiana boasts the lowest corporate income tax rate of any of its Midwestern neighbors, and its colleges and universities offer a range of STEM degrees that attract students worldwide.

However, when it comes to workforce development, Indiana’s declining college enrollment rate cannot be ignored. And some executives say the state’s new near-total abortion ban will hamper Indiana’s ability to retain and attract talent.

John Thompson

John Thompson, chairman and CEO of four Indianapolis-based organizations and an IEDC board member, says it has a definite impact on recruitment and retention and won’t go away.

Also, unlike states such as Arizona, New York, and Texas, Indiana is not known as a hot spot for the US semiconductor industry.

According to Sonderman, Indiana isn’t necessarily considered a traditional location for semiconductor manufacturing. Now that you’re dealing with that factor, you really need to pay attention to how things were different.

In January, Intel announced plans to build a $20 billion semiconductor factory in Columbus, Ohio, and Samsung Electronics announced plans to build up to 11 chip factories worth $191 billion in Texas. , did not disclose whether they competed on these projects.

While such a large investment cannot be landed, state officials claim Indiana is still poised for a tech hub.

These companies are looking where people want to live, and Indiana is a growing state in that regard, said Holcomb. We are checking a lot of boxes right now.

