Pros and Cons of Using Google Translate to Create Multilingual Websites | Omnizant





Law firms that offer services in multiple languages ​​need to provide multilingual website content. But is it really possible to achieve high quality results with an automatic translation service like Google Translate? What is the best strategy for creating a multilingual website?

Companies have two basic options when it comes to providing a multilingual online experience. 1) use an automated translation service that translates on demand, or 2) publish a dedicated site (or page on the site) with statically translated content.

This article covers the basics of automatic translation, the pros and cons of using Google Translate, and the recommended approach for a multilingual law firm website.

What is automatic translation?

Automated translation tools like Google Translate use machines to translate content in real time with the click of a button. Automated translation has no human hands or manual reviews.

Click on the embedded website widget to see your existing web content replaced with a live-translated version in the language of your choice. However, the original formatting is not always carried over, and grammatical errors are common.

Pros of Google Translate

Google Translate is valuable for both users and law firms. Consider his three strengths of Google Translate.

1. Google Translate is easy to install and low cost. Installing the Translation API is very easy. Depending on the amount of traffic your website receives, there may be a small charge for Cloud Translation.

2. Google Translate empowers users. This tool is not limited to common languages ​​such as English or Spanish. This allows users to choose their language, thus increasing their reach.

3. Minimal maintenance. You don’t have to worry about maintaining different versions of your content. Google Translate uses exactly what is published on the webpage, so all you have to do is update your English copy and let automatic translation take care of the rest.

Cons of Google Translate

Although Google Translate is easy to install and maintain, using automatic translation has some serious drawbacks. Here are three cons of Google Translate:

1. Google’s translations are imperfect and mistakes can damage your trust. Google has gotten much smarter in recent years, but its translations are far from perfect. Without manual review by fluent speakers, mistakes are guaranteed. Visitors may associate your brand with Google translation errors and become distrustful of your website.

2. Translation may give unrealistic expectations. If you don’t have someone in your office who speaks all of Google’s 133 languages, widgets can give an inaccurate impression of your company’s capabilities.

3. It can negatively affect your SEO. Most people think that Google prefers its own tools, so this might come as a surprise. However, search engines prioritize high-quality content that provides value to users. Acknowledging the shortcomings of automatic translation services, Google leaders say sites using Google Translate may not rank because these tools can result in low-quality content.

Recommended Approaches for Effective Multilingual Websites

If your top priority is maximizing reach, Google Translate can help people around the world engage with your content, but there’s only so much you can accomplish with this approach.

The most effective long-term strategy is to create a website with valuable, high-quality, and accurate content to build trust with your users and set clear expectations. For most businesses, professionally translated content on a dedicated page is the right solution.

Consider the entire user journey when creating a multilingual website. When a visitor submits her web form, are the confirmation messages translated correctly, are you offering newsletters in these other languages?

Remember, it’s all about serving users. You need to build credibility early on, starting with accurate and useful content.

Review and next steps

Google Translate is an easy-to-install and affordable automatic translation tool. However, translation errors are common. Additionally, the widget’s wide range of languages ​​can set unrealistic expectations for your team’s language proficiency.

Overall, I cannot recommend Google Translate as a tool for creating multilingual websites.

It’s better to develop web pages in a language you can serve than to lose the trust of potential clients with an error-ridden copy generated by an automatic translator.

